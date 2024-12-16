New Orleans Saints head coach Darren Rizzi said that running back Alvin Kamara's injury is a groin adductor type of situation, according to Katherine Terrell of ESPN.

Kamara felt it on the touchdown, according to Terrell. He will continue to go through tests for the injury. Rizzi said he was not going to make any medical declarations when asked if it was a minor injury for Kamara.

The Saints fell to 5-9 on the season after their 20-19 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday, so playoff hopes are very slim at this point. Still, the Saints would like to finish the season strong. Rizzi especially would, as it would help him make a name for himself in NFL coaching circles, whether that is making a case to stay on as the Saints' head coach, or make a case for another job opening down the line. Having Kamara on the field for the last three games of the season would be a significant boost, especially with Derek Carr likely missing more time. The Saints finish with three games against the Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Where do the Saints go after 2024?

The Saints fired Dennis Allen after a loss to the Carolina Panthers earlier this season, so the search for a new head coach will take place immediately after the season, whether that be Rizzi or a candidate from another team.

If Rizzi is not retained, the Saints could be linked to candidates like Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn, Mike Vrabel and more at the start of the offseason. New Orleans could have a head start on other teams when it comes to head coaching candidates, as other teams are likely to fire their coaches after the final day of the regular season.

Regardless, Kamara is a franchise staple and will try to help the team move into the future.