Week 2 is upon us and it's time to rank the top 24 fantasy football running backs. Fantasy backs were a big topic of conversation on Monday, with Christian McCaffery missing the game and Jordan Mason running for 147 yards. The uncertainty around McCaffery makes a massive impact on the rankings.

Our number two and three backs on the Week 1 rankings were Bijan Robinson and Breece Hall. Neither one cracked 100 yards and while Hall scored a touchdown, it was not a great performance from either one. Spending a top pick on these players did not pay off in Week 1 but it could turn around this Sunday.

Which defenses should you target for running back production in Week 2? And could it be time to switch your fantasy football running back strategy after just one week?

Top fantasy football running backs for Week 2

The fantasy football community was up in arms after Jordan Mason told Lisa Salters that he learned he would start on Friday. Fans learned about McCaffery's injury on Monday when it was too late for many to make a move. These rankings assume that McCaffery will not play in Week 2 given Kyle Shanahan's recent comments. If he does play, he will be number one on these rankings and Jordan Mason will fall off.

Saquon Barkley takes the number one spot on the Week 2 rankings after his three-touchdown performance in Week 1. His first game with the Eagles made fans and fantasy managers very happy. Now, they play against the Falcons in hopes of repeating that performance. Their defense held their own against Najee Harris in Week 1, but expect Barkley to pop again.

Travis Etienne remains in the top ten after ripping it up against the Dolphins. Although he fumbled a potential game-winning touchdown, he proved that he is still a great fantasy option. Ezekiel Elliott scored a touchdown and Rico Dowdle was solid against the Browns defense. Etienne will take advantage of their defense on the field and in fantasy.

Week 2 running back busts

While it has only been one week, we can draw some conclusions on players in the fantasy scope. Javonte Williams had just 23 yards for the Broncos and fell in our rankings in Week 2. He had fewer carries than teammate Jaleel McLaughlin and rookie Audric Estime showed some speed in his two attempts. The Broncos face the Steelers, who dominated the Falcons on defense and should do the same to rookie Bo Nix.

Miami Dolphins players are always a valuable pickup in fantasy. With Raheem Mostert out and Devon Achane listed as questionable, Jeff Wilson Jr is likely to get carries on Thursday night. It is not worth picking him up and putting him into your lineup. The Bills have a solid defense and Thursday night games always get a little funky. Wilson should remain on your bench or waiver wire.

Devin Singletary's first game as a New York Giant was a disaster. The running back got ten carries for 37 yards in the 28-6 blowout by the Minnesota Vikings. While the Commanders do not have a great defense, the Giants offense had the worst performance in the entire league. Leave Singletary on the bench until they figure out how to use him in this offense.

Week 2 running back sleepers

Justice Hill is clearly the second running back on the Baltimore Ravens. With future Canton, Ohio resident Derrick Henry in front of him, Hill won't get many goalline carries. He was useful in the passing game last week and is more valuable than Henry in that department. In PPR leagues, Justice Hill is worth a pickup in an RB2/Flex position.

The Patriots were projected to be one of the worst offenses in the league coming into the season. They only have one player worth having in fantasy football and Rhomandre Stevenson shined. The running back had 120 yards and a touchdown in New England's surprising victory over the Bengals. While they are not likely to beat the Seahawks, keep Stevenson in the lineup in Week 2.

JK Dobbins vaulted from off the rankings to 16th on the list in Week 2. He showed that he is mostly recovered from injury with 135 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Dobbins got caught on a couple of long runs that could have exploded his numbers but his ACL injury slowed him down. Slot him in for a big game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

These rankings are for PPR leagues (standard leagues in parentheses)

Week 2 fantasy football running back rankings

24. (24) Justice Hill, BAL (v LV)

23. (23) Jeff Wilson Jr, MIA (v BUF)

22. (22) Ezekiel Elliot, DAL (v NO)

21. (21) Aaron Jones, MIN (v SF)

20. (20) Kyren Williams, LAR (@ ARI)

19. (17) James Conner, ARI (v LAR)

18. (18) Alvin Kamara, NO (@ DAL)

17. (19) Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (v SEA)

16. (14) JK Dobbins, LAC (@ CAR)

15. (15) James Cook, BUF, (@MIA)

14. (16) Rachaad White, TB (@ DET)

13. (13) Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (v TB)

12. (12) Isaiah Pacheco, KC (v CIN)

11. (11) Tony Pollard, TEN (v NYJ)

10. (9) Josh Jacobs, GB (v IND)

9. (8) Jordan Mason, SF, (@ MIN)

8. (10) Kenneth Walker III, SEA (@ NE)

7. (5) Derrick Henry, BAL (v LV)

6. (7) Travis Etienne, JAX (v CLE)

5. (6) Jonathan Taylor, IND (@ GB)

4. (4) Joe Mixon, HOU (v CHI)

3. (3) Bijan Robinson, ATL (@ PHI)

2. (2) Breece Hall, NYJ (@ TEN)

1. (1) Saquon Barkley, PHI (v ATL)