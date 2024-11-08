The fantasy football season is almost halfway through and you may still be looking for your quarterback. The most important decision on your roster could be the reason you make or miss the playoffs. Earlier this week, we ranked the quarterbacks and now we're going to tell you who you should play. Here is our Week 10 Fantasy Football Quarterback Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em.

Four teams on bye weeks take some starters off the board. Jameis Winston, Jordan Love, and Geno Smith are all unavailable so you might need a replacement. Trevor Lawrence is also unlikely to play on Sunday, so his managers are scrambling for a replacement at the last minute. Getting the right quarterback into position this week is important as the playoffs are just around the corner.

We're here to help you make your decision at QB with our Week 10 Fantasy Football Quarterback Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em.

Week 10 fantasy football quarterback start 'em

Sam Darnold, MIN (@ JAX)

Last week was tough for Sam Darnold and the Vikings but they picked up their sixth win over the Colts. Don't fade Darnold yet, as he has what should be an easy matchup against the Jaguars. Jacksonville has allowed the most fantasy football points to quarterbacks this season and Darnold should take advantage. Expect Darnold and Justin Jefferson to rack up the points in this game.

Matthew Stafford, LAR (v MIA)

It was an ugly win for the Rams last week but a win nonetheless. Their defense stepped up in the biggest moments, gave Stafford a chance, and he took advantage. The Dolphins' defense has been solid this year but with Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua on the field, Stafford should do well this week. Expect another big fantasy football week from Stafford and the Rams.

Jalen Hurts, PHI (@ DAL)

After a rough start to the season, Jalen Hurts has turned it around in fantasy football in recent weeks. Despite his coach's boneheaded decisions against the Jaguars, he was able to put up a nice performance. The Cowboys' defense is still struggling with injuries and their offense is a shell of its former self. Expect the Eagles to have the ball a lot and Hurts to rack up points.

Start ‘Em: Kirk Cousins, ATL (@ NO), Daniel Jones, NYG (v CAR (Germany)), Justin Herbert, LAC (v TEN)

Week 10 quarterback sit 'em

Bo Nix, DEN (@ KC)

The Broncos' hot run came to a screeching halt against the Ravens in Week 9. Bo Nix was scrambled by a pedestrian defense and their defense could not stop Baltimore's attack. That will likely continue in their first game against the Chiefs this season. They are 8-0 coming into the game and that is largely because of their defense. Don't expect Nix to put up big fantasy football numbers this week.

Joe Flacco, IND (v BUF)

In front of the entire country on Sunday Night Football, Joe Flacco turned back into a pumpkin. After a great season with the Browns and another great start with the Colts earlier this season, he was terrible against the Vikings. The Colts did not run a single red zone play in the game and they don't have a much easier matchup this week. Flacco will not be a great fantasy football option this week.

CJ Stroud, HOU (v DET)

It is time to put CJ Stroud on your fantasy football bench until the Texans turn it up on offense. Nico Collins is questionable to return from injured reserve and the Lions have a strong defense. This is not the game where Houston will change their offensive woes. While you likely drafted Stroud high, there are better options this week.

Sit ‘Em: Cooper Rush, DAL (v PHI), Bryce Young, CAR (v NYG (Germany)), Derek Carr, NO (v ATL)