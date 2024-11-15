The fantasy football regular season is winding down and to make the playoffs, you need a strong quarterback. Earlier this week, we ranked the quarterbacks for Week 11 but now, it's time for the final choice. Before you lock in your lineup, check out our Fantasy Football Week 11 Quarterback Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em.

A well-timed bye week takes Kyler Murray out of play for fantasy football managers this week. The Cardinals signal-caller will be a big part of the playoffs in a lot of leagues. Baker Mayfield is also unavailable so if you need a replacement for the Buccaneers quarterback, we have you covered. Not many people have Daniel Jones and Bryce Young, but if you do, we have a lot of questions.

Both Jalen Hurts and Jayden Daniels were solid on Thursday night, but your matchup is not over like it was last week if you were going up against Lamar Jackson or Joe Burrow. You have time to make your decisions so check out our Fantasy Football Week 11 Quarterback Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em.

Week 11 fantasy football quarterback start 'em

Russell Wilson, PIT (v BAL)

Since taking over the Steelers starting job, Russell Wilson is undefeated. He has two 20-point performances in three weeks and has a great opportunity for another one on Sunday. The Ravens' defense has not been the vaunted unit from last year and can be beaten through the air. With George Pickens having a great season, Mike Williams in the fold, and a solid running game, the offense is in good shape. Lock Wilson into your fantasy football lineup if you need a starter.

Bo Nix, DEN (v ATL)

We'll end the starter section with a couple of rookies who have been solid this season. Bo Nix is the first, as he has the Broncos on the doorstep of their first playoff appearance since 2015. The Falcons have a historically poor pass rush and Nix has gotten the ball out quickly. With Audric Estime revitalizing their running game, they should have a solid game in Week 11. Nix is a great fantasy football option, especially in two-quarterback leagues.

Drake Maye, NE (v LAR)

It looks like the Patriots have another franchise quarterback on their hands with Drake Maye. He has made solid throws and run the ball well in his limited action. Even without star targets around him, Maye has led the team on great drives and beat the Bears last week. Fantasy football managers should get their hands on Maye in keeper leagues, as he looks like a great option for future years. The Rams have a great pass rush but can be thrown on, so big numbers could be coming.

Start ‘Em: Jordan Love, GB (@ CHI), Sam Darnold, MIN (@ TEN), Jared Goff, DET (v JAX)

Week 11 quarterback sit 'em

Jameis Winston, CLE (@ NO)

The one Jameis Winston win over the Ravens was fun (see! start Russel Wilson!) but the shine was rubbed off in their last game. The Browns were outclassed by the Chargers, proving that their offense was still subpar. While the Saints do not have a great attack, don't expect Winston to score in fantasy football. The Browns may win this game but you won't win your matchup with Winston at quarterback.

Caleb Williams, CHI (v GB)

Another rookie on the list but Caleb Williams is on the wrong side of the coin here. The top pick was brutal last week against the Patriots and the Packers are a much better team. His wide receivers have been brutal this year and look disinterested while running routes and the offensive line is injured. If you picked Williams hoping he would be Jayden Daniels, you should keep him on the bench.

Geno Smith, SEA (@ SF)

Before the bye week, Geno Smith was very good in fantasy football against the Rams. On the field, he gave the game away to a team whose offense looked like they wanted to lose. The 49ers have a much better defense and should take advantage of the sloppy Seahawks. While he is getting DK Metcalf back, it is still not a great place to start Geno Smith.

Sit ‘Em: Anthony Richardson, IND (@ NYJ), Aaron Rodgers, NYJ (v IND), Gardner Minshew, LV (@ MIA)