With the fantasy football season winding down, your matchups are getting more important. Every manager knows that running backs are the most important place to get an edge in your matchups. Earlier in the week we ranked the running backs but now it's time to make your final decision. Check out our Fantasy Football Week 12 Running Back Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em.

There are six teams on bye this week, which creates a massive need for many managers. The Bengals, Bills, Jets, Saints, Falcons, and Jaguars are all on the shelf. That takes out a lot of the great running backs of the 2024 season, including James Cook and Alvin Kamara. Your waiver wire is probably bare by Friday but there are still options you can find in the margins. There are no new injuries to monitor, so get those lineups set.

With all of that in consideration, let's take a look at the Fantasy Football Week 12 Running Back Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em.

Week 12 fantasy football running back start 'em

JK Dobbins, LAC (v BAL)

The Chargers have been spectacular on offense since Jim Harbaugh took over as the head coach. With Justin Herbert throwing beautiful balls and the run game rolling, they're hard to beat. JK Dobbins has been the lead back for them and made their free agency bet pay off before Thanksgiving. Expect him to continue his solid fantasy football season against a mediocre Ravens defense.

Brian Robinson Jr., WSH (v DAL)

The Commanders' offense has slowed down recently but they have a favorable matchup against the Cowboys in Week 12. Expect them to take a step forward this week behind their running game. They use a lot of running backs but Brian Robinson Jr is the guy in the red zone and therefore has the highest fantasy football ceiling.

Kareem Hunt, KC (@ CAR)

The Chiefs are expecting Isiah Pacheco to return soon but Kareem Hunt is the main guy for the time being. He has not broken off any big runs but has been a steady force on the field and in fantasy football. After a brutal game against the Bills last week, they have an easier matchup against the Panthers. Expect Hunt to get a massive amount of touches in what could be his last game as RB1.

Start ‘Em: Chuba Hubbard, CAR (v KC), Josh Jacobs, GB (v SF), Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (@ MIA)

Week 12 running back sit 'em

D'Andre Swift, CHI (v MIN)

While the Bears were much better on offense in their first game under Thomas Brown, do not expect that to continue in Week 12. They have a brutal matchup against Brian Flores and the Vikings' defense this week and could struggle. That includes D'Andre Swift, who has very few great games this season. Bench Swift this week but keep him around for favorable matchups down the stretch.

Rico Dowdle, DAL (@ WSH)

Of all of the players who have seen their fantasy football output decline with Cooper Rush, Rico Dowdle has been the worst. Somehow, Rush threw the ball over 50 times in their loss to the Texans. If that is any indication of how this week's game is going to go, bench Dowdle. The Cowboys are not a team to target for your fantasy matchups down the stretch and Dowdle falls into that bucket.

Javonte Williams, DEN (@ LV)

The Broncos are a confounding team to figure out in the running back fantasy football space. With Audric Estime, Javonte Williams, and Jaleel McLaughlin all getting carries, it's hard to know who will get the carries. It is safe to bench all of them in fantasy because none will go crazy and the bust potential is very high. Williams is claimed in most leagues, so he falls into the sit 'em category.

Sit ‘Em: Justice Hill, BAL (@ LAC), Jonathan Taylor, IND (v DET), Aaron Jones, MIN (@ CHI)