The fantasy football playoffs are here! Whether you made the playoffs or are looking to avoid the toilet bowl, you have big decisions to make. Earlier this week, we ranked the fantasy wide receivers for managers but now it is time to make the final choices. Here is the Week 15 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em.

There are no byes this week and no byes for the remainder of the season. That is huge for fantasy football managers at every position but especially wide receiver. There have been a few massive busts this season, namely Deebo Samuel, and quarterback injuries that crush wideouts. The biggest wide receiver injury to monitor is Ladd McConkey, who should be back in the Chargers lineup this week. George Pickens is questionable with a hamstring injury after missing last week's game.

With all of that considered, it's time to make the final decisions. Let's look at the Week 15 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em.

Week 15 fantasy football wide receiver start 'em

Tank Dell, Houston (v Miami)

Last week, the Dolphins allowed Aaron Rodgers to throw for 300 yards for the first time since 2021. Their secondary was brutal, especially Jalen Ramsey. He shadowed Garrett Wilson, who was open on nearly every play. If Ramsey allows other players to cover Nico Collins, Tank Dell could be wide-open in this game. The Texans should be fantasy football stars in this game and that includes Dell.

Khalil Shakir, Buffalo (@ Detroit)

The Bills and Lions are both flying high but struggling on defense. If Buffalo is going to slay the beast in the playoffs, they need more than just Josh Allen clicking. This is a great opportunity for Khalil Shakir to launch into stardom in what should be one of the most-watched games of the year. If you've been deploying Shakir in fantasy football, keep it up in the playoffs as the schedule gets easier after this.

Calvin Ridley, Tennessee (v Cincinnati)

The Titans' offense has been rough this season but so has the Bengals' defense. If Tennessee has any amount of success, it will be because of the Will Levis-Calvin Ridley combination. Fantasy football managers should expect big numbers from Ridley, as Ceedee Lamb just tore up this defense last week. While this has been a rough year for Ridley, this could be a big game.

Start ‘Em: Davante Adams, NYJ (@ JAX), Mike Evans, TB (@ LAC), Jordan Addison, MIN (v CHI)

Week 15 wide receiver sit 'em

Malik Nabers, New York Giants (v Baltimore)

Malik Nabers was firmly in the Offensive Rookie of the Year race through the first month of the season. But since his concussion, he has not been the same. That is mostly because of the quarterback play, which has taken a sharp decline in recent weeks. Tommy DeVito is back in the lineup with Drew Lock injured. He was brutal in his first game this season and fantasy football managers should not expect anything different.

Brian Thomas Jr, Jacksonville (v New York Jets)

Another rookie receiver stuck with bad quarterback play should remain on your bench. Brian Thomas Jr has the makings of a star wide receiver but has Mac Jones as his quarterback this week. The Jets' defense has been poor in recent weeks but they still have star corners that should not let Jones beat them. Thomas can be a great stash piece in keeper leagues but should not be in your starting fantasy football lineup.

Darnell Mooney, Atlanta (@ Las Vegas)

Since he burst onto the scene the first month of the season, Darnell Mooney has not been a fantasy football star in recent weeks. Kirk Cousins has been brutal, which is part of the problem, but Mooney has not found the end zone since Week 9. Even against a poor Raiders defense, the Falcons offense is tough to bet on. Don't expect a big week out of Mooney in the first week of the playoffs.

Sit ‘Em: Rashod Bateman, BAL (@ NYG), Quentin Johnston, LAC (v TB), Mike Williams, PIT (@ PHI)