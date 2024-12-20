The fantasy football semi-finals are here and you need a great quarterback. If you have made it this far, you likely have a solidified starter at the position. But you may have a tough matchup or an injury getting in the way. Earlier this week, we ranked the quarterbacks for fantasy managers but now it is time to make the final choices. Make sure to consult our Week 16 Fantasy Football Quarterback Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em.

There are no byes this week or for the rest of the season, which is huge for fantasy managers. There are also not many injuries now that Patrick Mahomes is playing this week. He injured his ankle against the Browns but will play against the Texans. Geno Smith's injury crushed fantasy football players, as Sam Howell was brutal. Smith is also expected to play. Aidan O'Connell should be back in for the Raiders, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson will start for the Browns.

Considering all that, it's time to make the final decisions. Here is our Week 16 Fantasy Football Quarterback Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em.

Week 16 fantasy football quarterback start 'em

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay (@ Dallas)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers crushed the Los Angeles Chargers last week and have the inside track to win the NFC South again. Baker Mayfield had one of the best games of his career last week and he should keep that up this week. The Cowboys' defense has struggled against everyone except Bryce Young in recent weeks. Expect a big fantasy football performance for Mayfield this week.

Kyley Murray, Arizona (@ Carolina)

The Cardinals are clinging onto playoff hopes and need a win to stay alive. Fortunately, they play the Panthers this week who came back to Earth against the Cowboys. Kyler Murray has been playing well recently and should keep that up this week against Carolina. Fantasy football managers should keep him in the lineup and hope for a massive game through the air and with his legs.

Mac Jones, Jacksonville, (@ Las Vegas)

It looks ridiculous to have Mac Jones in the start 'em category, but he was very good to fantasy football managers last week. The Jaguars now play a Raiders defense that has struggled all season long. Jones and the Jags should pick up yards and Brian Thomas Jr will be a huge reason why he racks up fantasy points. This is more a bet against the Raiders than a bet on Jones.

Start ‘Em: Michael Penix, ATL (v NYG), Aaron Rodgers, NYJ (v LAR), Lamar Jackson, BAL (v PIT)

Week 16 quarterback sit 'em

Geno Smith, Seattle (v Minnesota)

Last week, Geno Smith left the Seahawks' game against the Packers with a knee injury. He has been practicing this week and is expected to play but that does not mean he should be in your fantasy football lineup. He was not great when he was in the lineup and the Vikings' defense is one of the best in the league. This is not the week to start Smith.

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City (v Houston)

If you made it to the semi-finals with Patrick Mahomes, that is quite an impressive feat. He has not been great this season and is now dealing with another ankle issue. Do not play him in fantasy football against the Houston Texans on a short week. Mahomes is going to play but you should not play him in fantasy against an ascending Texans defense.

Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh (@ Baltimore)

There may be no better rivalry in the NFL than the Steelers against the Ravens. It is a series built on running games and defense, and that remained true the last time they played. The Ravens' defense has improved since the last time they played and are one of the best running teams in the league. The Steelers will struggle to attack through the air if George Pickens does not play which is why you should bench Russell Wilson in fantasy football.

Sit ‘Em: Drew Lock, NYG (@ ATL), Dorian Thompson-Robinson, CLE (@ CIN), Spencer Rattler, NO (@ GB)