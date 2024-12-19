Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced on Thursday that Patrick Mahomes is expected to start in the team’s Week 16 matchup against the Houston Texans. The announcement follows Mahomes suffering a concerning hit during the Chiefs' Week 15 victory over the Cleveland Browns, which briefly forced him out of the game.

NFL Insider Tom Pelissero reported that Reid addressed Mahomes’ status, revealing optimism about the quarterback’s recovery.

“He worked out this week, full. He'll most likely end up playing. We'll just see how things work out today,” Reid said.

Despite the hit, Mahomes returned to practice and showed enough progress to secure his starting role for Sunday. Reid also praised the quarterback's ability to recover and his mental toughness.

“Amazes me every time he does it,” Reid said. “That guy, he's so mentally tough. It's just a mindset he has going into it. So where he was a few days ago, yeah, I'd probably say it was a long shot. But he's done well with it.”

Mahomes struggled by his standards in the Week 15 game against the Browns, finishing with 159 passing yards, two touchdowns, and a 50% completion rate. Backup quarterback Carson Wentz filled in briefly, but Mahomes’ ability to return helped secure the Chiefs’ 21-7 win, extending their winning streak to four games.

Through 14 games this season, Mahomes has been a crucial part of Kansas City’s offensive success. He has totaled 3,348 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. His completion rate sits at 66.7%, with a quarterback rating of 91.

The Chiefs, now 13-1, are seeking to maintain their momentum as they prepare to face a 9-5 Texans team that has proven to be a strong competitor this season. A win would extend Kansas City’s streak to five games and further solidify their position in the AFC playoff race.

Kickoff for the highly anticipated matchup is scheduled for Sunday afternoon, with Mahomes expected once again to lead the Chiefs as they aim to close the season strong.