The fantasy football season is over for most managers but some championship games are finishing up in Week 18. Every point is so important, especially when many starters are resting for the playoffs. That includes defenses, who can win and lose fantasy playoff games. Check out who you should play with our Week 18 Fantasy Football Defense Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em.

There are no bye weeks but there are plenty of teams to monitor and avoid when picking a defense. The Rams, Chiefs, Bills, and Eagles are among the teams resting starters and should be avoided in fantasy football. Injuries are not much of a concern when picking a defense considering it is an entire unit. But those impact players who make the difference like TJ Watt and Patrick Surtain II are all playing this week.

Your championship is on the line this week so make sure you have the perfect lineup in place. Here is the Week 18 Fantasy Football Defense Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em.

Week 18 fantasy football defense start 'em

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (v New Orleans)

The Buccaneers are one of the few teams playing for their playoff lives in Week 18. If they beat the Saints, they will win the NFC South and clinch a fifth straight playoff berth. After a dominating performance against the Panthers last week, their defense is firing on all cylinders. The Saints' offense is playing out the string without any of their best players and is ripe for the taking in this matchup. Expect sacks, turnovers, and maybe even a touchdown for fantasy football managers.

Denver (v Kansas City)

If the Broncos beat the Chiefs on Sunday, they will clinch the final AFC playoff spot. While that is a difficult task on paper, Patrick Mahomes will not play in this game. He will rest, among other starters, making this a big opportunity for the Broncos' defense in fantasy football. They were among the best units in the league this season and should have another great game this week.

Baltimore (v Cleveland)

The Ravens' defense struggled at the beginning of the season but is rounding into form at the perfect time. After shutting out the Texans on Christmas, they have a long break before a Saturday afternoon game against the Browns. If the Ravens win, they will clinch their second straight AFC North title. Going against Dorian Thompson-Robinson and the Browns' offense is a great way to finish off this season.

Start ‘Em: Atlanta (v Carolina), Washington (@ Dallas), Los Angeles Chargers (@ Las Vegas)

Week 18 defense sit 'em

Carolina (@ Atlanta)

The Panthers have turned it up recently on offense but continue to struggle on defense. While Bryce Young may be the quarterback of the future, their defense needs help. The Falcons need a win and a Buccaneers loss to make the playoffs so they will be pushing to win this game. Carolina is playing for nothing besides draft position this week so make sure they are not in your fantasy football lineup.

Los Angeles Rams (v Seattle)

The Rams have clinched the NFC West and will be resting Matthew Stafford in their game against the Seahawks. Sean McVay also hinted at other starters hitting the bench in Week 18. The Seahawks are eliminated but playing for a franchise record with Jaxon Smith-Njigba's receptions mark approaching Tyler Lockett's 2020 mark. Don't expect much from the Rams' defense especially if Jared Verse does not play.

Cleveland (@ Baltimore)

The Browns made the playoffs last year because of their stifling defense and excellent play from Joe Flacco. Thompson-Robinson has been brutal and their defense has faltered in recent weeks. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are playing for an AFC North title and a third MVP so they won't take their foot off the gas. The Browns started the year as a promising fantasy football defense but are ending the year on our sit 'em list.

Sit ‘Em: Tennessee (v Houston), Buffalo (@ New England), New York Jets (v Miami)