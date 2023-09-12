Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season provided no shortage of surprises for fantasy football players, and Week 2 presents a new landscape to navigate. While there are always small sample size concerns when you hit the fantasy football waiver wire this early, there are certain players you can feel comfortable cutting bait on to clear roster space for a big free-agent addition.

Before you head to the fantasy waiver wire, let's take a look at some of the more notable drop list candidates heading into Week 2 of the 2023 NFL and fantasy football seasons.

Fantasy Football Week 2 Drop List

Quarterbacks

Aaron Rodgers, NYJ: Ouch. Although Rodgers didn't require a major draft capital investment, it's still hard to move on so early. Rodgers is 39 years old and out for the season with a torn Achilles, so he can be dropped in all formats.

Kenny Pickett, PIT: Better times are ahead for the second-year QB, but with Diontae Johnson out a “few weeks” with a hamstring injury and Pittsburgh having a Week 6 bye, it might be prudent to cut bait early and stream elsewhere in free agency. Pickett gets a Cleveland Browns defense this week that completely shut down Joe Burrow, so there's no real reason to hold on to Pickett minus his top weapon if there's a quality free-agent QB available.

Ryan Tannehill, TEN: After throwing 3 interceptions and getting sacked 3 times against New Orleans in Week 1, you can safely move on from the veteran game-manager and shoot for higher fantasy upside elsewhere on the waiver wire.

Running Backs

JK Dobbins, BAL: This was brutal. Dobbins sat out the preseason on the last year of his contract to stay healthy, and then got hurt almost immediately. He's already torn his ACL, and now he's torn his Achilles. It's sad to say it, but he can be cut in all formats.

Rashaad Penny, PHI: Sometimes you have to admit defeat before you want to. Penny was routinely being drafted within the first 12 rounds of fantasy drafts this year, but he was a healthy scratch Week 1 and is clearly not in Philadelphia's backfield plans when everyone is healthy. Move on.

Damien Harris, BUF: If you want to hold because he's one of the most talented backups in the NFL, I don't blame you. But Harris's usage (1 carry against NYJ) has been abysmal throughout preseason and Week 1, as this is clearly James Cook's backfield. Even Latavius Murray functioned as Buffalo's 2-minute drill running back and out-snapped Harris 16-to-9 in Week 1, which muddles the handcuff situation a bit as well. If it means getting a higher upside option like Justice Hill or Kyren Williams, waive goodbye to Harris.

Chase Brown, CIN: Thank you Mario, but the handcuff to Joe Mixon is another castle. Trayveon Williams received 16 snaps, Chris Evans logged 7…and Brown was a healthy scratch. Mixon is a good back to bet against staying healthy, but this has committee written all over it if he goes down. Look elsewhere.

Evan Hull, IND: Zack Moss could be back as early as this week, and the rookie Hull is going to miss “some time” with a knee injury sustained in Week 1. Deon Jackson was the guy for the Colts in Week 1 anyway, and Jonathan Taylor's return lurks. Drafting Hull was a smart gamble, but it busted quickly.

D'Onta Foreman, CHI: Foreman received 28.4% of the backfield snaps, but was third in line to Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson. It's just hard to see much upside in this committee, especially with Justin Fields being a threat around the goalline to keep it himself. Foreman doesn't need to be rostered in 12-team leagues until there's an injury to Herbert or Johnson.

Wide Receivers

Chase Claypool, CHI: It's never good when you play so poorly that media members don't even need to call you out directly. Claypool looks like a disinterested and distant third receiver for a run-heavy team that will be hard to rely on after his goose egg in Week 1. He's talented, but there's more red flags than green right now.

Allen Lazard, NYJ: The injury-prone former Green Bay Packers receiver had some sleeper appeal due to his pre-existing connection with Rodgers, but Zach Wilson seems very unlikely to prop up any viable receiving candidates outside of Garrett Wilson. Unless the Jets trade for a solid QB, Lazard belongs on the fantasy football drop list.

Adam Thielen, CAR: Thielen played plenty of snaps (68), but rookie quarterbacks have a heck of a time leading any receiver to fantasy relevance. With tough cornerback matchups ahead in New Orleans and Seattle, Thielen can be dropped and replaced with someone with more upside than the 33-year-old.

Tight Ends

Greg Dulcich, DEN: Sean Payton tipped his hand in preseason with Dulcich in regards to his usage, and now there's a multi-week injury for Dulcich to deal with. He's an easy drop at fantasy's most unreliable position.

Noah Gray, KC: This one was a short ride. Travis Kelce seems likely to be back, which will relegate Gray back to a backup role. If you need to make the move before we get official word on Kelce's practice status, cut bait and fill the hole elsewhere with someone who can be on your roster for the long haul.

Mike Gesicki, NE: 41.2 percent of the snaps just isn't going to equate to consistent fantasy production. Gesicki will have a few spike weeks, but he'll also lay some eggs. Find a tight end who is more routinely on the field.

Trey McBride, ARI: Not that we were crazy about being a top target of Josh Dobbs in the first place, but McBride's 37.1 percent of snaps and clear status behind Zach Ertz for a new coaching staff are all bad signs. Move on.