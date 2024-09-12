Has there ever been a better weekend for NFL kickers in fantasy football? Four kickers finished with 20 or more fantasy points, with Chris Boswell and Jake Moody each hitting six field goals — tying for the most fantasy points at the position with 26. These amazing performances put Boswell and Moody among the top 15 fantasy scorers overall in Week 1.

While we did advise fantasy managers to avoid Moody in our Week 1 column, kickers in our “Start” category included Cameron Dicker (12 fantasy points) and Ka'imi Fairbairn (17 fantasy points and three field goals of 50+ yards). We continue to perfect our predictions in Fantasy Football Week 2. Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Kickers.

Kickers to Start in Week 2

Bears' Cairo Santos vs. Texans

With the Chicago Bears offense sputtering in Week 1, Cairo Santos took the opportunity to hit field goals of 24, 48, and 50 yards, plus a pair of extra points. Caleb Williams and company should be better in Week 2 — but not good enough to find the end zone consistently. Cairo Santos is a strong fantasy football play until Chicago finds consistency in the passing game.

Jets' Greg Zuerlein vs. Titans

With the New York Jets playing from behind for much of the game against the San Francisco 49ers, Greg Zuerlein did not have a field goal attempt on opening weekend. New York's Week 2 matchup against the Tennessee Titans should be much closer, providing more kicking opportunities for Zuerlein and his powerful right leg.

Cameron Dicker vs. Panthers

The Los Angeles Chargers offense moved the ball effectively against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, recording 316 total yards. Yet a lack of offensive playmakers meant that LA settled for three field goal attempts. The Chargers' next opponent — the Carolina Panthers — gave up nearly 400 total yards against the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, allowing the Saints to score on their first nine possessions to begin the game (including four field goals).

Cameron Dicker's accuracy and Carolina's defensive struggles make for an intriguing fantasy matchup this weekend.

Kickers to Sit in Week 2



Browns' Dustin Hopkins vs. Jaguars

Often, a struggling offense creates the ideal fantasy situation for a kicker. But sometimes the offense is so anemic that it denies a kicker field goal opportunities altogether. The latter was the case for Cleveland Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins on Sunday. The Browns recorded one first down in the first half of that contest, with 1o of their drives in the afternoon ending without a first down.

A weaker Jacksonville Jaguars defense should provide more room for Deshaun Watson and company to operate, but there is not much to be optimistic about in Cleveland right now.

Lions' Jake Bates vs. Buccaneers

The Detroit Lions offense looked great against the Los Angeles Rams, recording 363 yards — including 163 on the ground — in the season opener. Bates hit field short field goals of 25 and 26 yards to go with a pair of extra points. With the Detroit offense moving the ball so well and Dan Campbell's fourth-down aggressiveness, expect limited opportunities for Bates moving forward.

Bills' Tyler Bass vs. Dolphins

One of the headlining matchups this week is the Buffalo Bills against the Miami Dolphins as the divisional rivals battle for AFC East supremacy. In two games last season against the Dolphins, the Bills scored nine touchdowns to just two field goals. That trend should continue in this Week 2 contest, limiting Tyler Bass's kicking opportunities.