Week 1 was an underwhelming slate for tight ends. Isaiah Likely was the only tight end to exceed 15 points in fantasy football, while top tight ends from a year ago, Travis Kelce, Sam LaPorta, and Evan Engram, all failed to break double-digits.

The Week 2 slate brings more questions than confidence as fantasy owners look for bounce-back performances from their big-name tight ends while wondering if Likely is a worthwhile waiver wire acquisition (add him as your TE2 immediately).

Find the answers to all your questions in Fantasy Football Week 2 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends.

TEs to Start in Week 2

Raiders' Brock Bowers vs. Ravens

Fantasy football is all about learning from your mistakes. We put Brock Bowers in this column's “Sit” section in Week 1, only for him to have a strong NFL debut. Bowers established himself as a go-to option for Gardner Minshew, as his eight targets and six catches were both team highs in Week 1. Those numbers were also good enough to put him in the top five among all NFL tight ends to begin the season.

We will not make the same error in Week 2. Brock Bowers is a solid fantasy starter, even against a stout Baltimore Ravens defense.

Rams' Colby Parkinson vs. Cardinals

After an underwhelming opening week for tight ends, it might be time to take a risk or two. Former Seattle Seahawks tight end Colby Parkinson had a solid debut for the Los Angeles Rams, hauling in four catches for 45 yards — both good enough for third on the team.

With star wideout Puka Nacua potentially facing time on the sideline with a knee injury, Parkinson could earn a larger target share in Week 2 against a weak Cardinals defense.

Steelers' Pat Freiermuth vs. Broncos

With Justin Fields under center, Pat Freiermuth had a modest 2024 debut, recording four catches for 27 yards. Regardless of who is under center this coming Sunday, ‘Muth should be in for a strong showing against a Denver Broncos defense that was 29th in yards allowed and 27th in points a year ago.

TEs to Sit in Week 2

Jaguars' Evan Engram vs. Browns

While the Cleveland Browns allowed 33 points against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, their defensive performance was far more promising than the final scoreline suggests. Cleveland only allowed 265 total yards — including just 163 in the air — while dealing with short fields all afternoon and overcoming a special teams score.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram finished with a single catch for five yards on four targets in the team's season opener. While other top tight ends are safe plays in Week 2, do not expect an immediate rebound for Engram in a difficult matchup against the Browns.

Eagles' Dallas Goedert vs. Falcons

Are there enough passes to go around in Philly? A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith combined for 12 of the Eagles' 20 receptions on Friday, leaving only scraps behind for Dallas Goedert and others. While Goedert managed four catches for 31 yards, he was not a focal point of an offense that also included star running back Saquon Barkley.

Until Dallas Goedert shows consistent production, he is best off left on the bench in fantasy football.

Bills' Dalton Kincaid vs. Dolphins

Were predictions of a Dalton Kincaid breakout year premature? Yes, Kincaid did play 84% of offensive snaps against the Cardinals, but TE2 Dawson Knox was also on the field 58% of the time. Each player earned a pair of targets versus Arizona as Kincaid finished with one catch for 11 yards. Buffalo also ran 33 running plays versus just 23 passes.

It is far too early to discard Kincaid, but keeping him out of the starting lineup is the safe play in Week 2.