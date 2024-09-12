Week 2 in fantasy football has a lot of wide receiver questions. Puka Nacua is out for at least four weeks with a knee injury, creating a hole on many rosters. After some surprise performances, you might be looking in the wrong places for your Nacua replacement.

Matchups are a key part of deciding who to start and sit at your wide receiver position. Despite their Week 1 win, the Patriots should be a team you target to play receivers against. Outside of Christian Gonzalez, there are not many difference makers in their secondary.

Who should you play at your wide receiver positions in fantasy football for Week 2? Let's find out.

Week 2 wide receiver fantasy start 'ems

Tyler Lockett, SEA (@ NE)

The Seahawks' offense struggled to get going on Sunday but were able to pull away from the Broncos in Week 1. Tyler Lockett led the team with 77 receiving yards, out-pacing DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. You should start him in fantasy football this week against the Patriots. Gonzalez will lock down Metcalf, leaving Lockett open and ready for a big game.

Demarcus Robinson, LAR (@ ARI)

After Puka Nacua left Sunday's game, Cooper Kupp made a ridiculous 14 catches helping the Rams force overtime. With a full week to game plan for the loss of Nacua, expect Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford to target Demarcus Robinson. His fantasy ceiling is likely as a WR3 but he is worth taking a flyer on with Nacua's absence expected to be lengthy.

Ladd McConkey, LAC (@ CAR)

One of the few rookie wide receivers to score a touchdown last week was Ladd McConkey of the Los Angeles Chargers. With Keenan Allen and Mike Williams no longer on the team, Justin Herbert is in the market for a new favorite target. Even if McConkey is the second option, he should shine against the Carolina Panthers.

Start ‘Em: Terry McLaurin, WSH (v NYG), Jerry Jeudy, CLE (@ JAX), Xavier Worhty, KC (@ CIN)

Week 2 wide receiver sit 'ems

Calvin Ridley, TEN (v NYJ)

While Monday night was not great for the Jets' defense, they did shut down Brandon Aiyuk in their loss to the 49ers. The newly-signed star only made two catches in the season opener. With Sauce Gardner leading New York's secondary, don't expect a different result for Calvin Ridley this week. His fantasy numbers were not great last week and the Jets provide a tougher test for wide receivers.

DJ Moore, CHI (@ HOU)

Caleb Williams did not reach 100 passing yards in his debut on Sunday for the Chicago Bears. They face a tougher test in Week 2 as they hit the road to face the Texans. Receivers Rome Odunze and Keenan Allen are injured and might not play in Sunday night's game. That means you should sit DJ Moore, who will get Derek Stingley's full attention in a tough environment for a rookie quarterback.

George Pickens, PIT (@ DEN)

The Pittsburgh Steelers won their Week 1 game on the power of six Chris Boswell field goals. With Justin Fields named the starter for this game, don't expect much more in the passing game department. The Broncos paid Patrick Surtain big money to lock up guys like Pickens, especially when there are not many options elsewhere. Pickens was solid against the Falcons in Week 1, leading the team with 85 yards but did not get in the end zone. This is not a great matchup for Pickens and has massive bust potential.

Sit ‘Em: Jayden Reed, GB (v IND), Christian Kirk, JAX (v CLE), Kahlil Shakir, BUF (@MIA)