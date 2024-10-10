Fantasy football season is well underway now, and managers are setting their sights on an incredibly important stretch of action in Week 6. By now, the first punches have been thrown in your respective leagues, and managers will be looking to either continue their hot start to the season, or find a way to bounce back after struggling out of the gates.

The easiest way to ensure you win this week is by placing the correct players in your starting lineup, and having the right quarterback leading the way for your team could be crucial to picking up a victory. So with that in mind, let's take a look at three quarterbacks you should consider starting in Week 6, and three that would be better served sitting on the bench for this set of games.

Quarterbacks to start in Week 6

Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons (@ Carolina Panthers)

From a fantasy football perspective, Kirk Cousins' first four games with the Atlanta Falcons left a lot to be desired, as he failed to reach the 20-point threshold in any of those games. Then in Week 5, he completely blew the doors off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense (42/58, 509 YDS, 4 TD, 1 INT), which was good for 34.36 fantasy points.

Cousins finally appears to be comfortable in the Falcons offense after a slow start, and he draws a very favorable matchup in Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers. Cousins went from being rostered in less than 50 percent of leagues last week to being one of the top quarterback options in a span of days, and if you managed to pick him up off the waiver wire or stashed him on your bench, you should be set to reap the rewards by inserting him into your starting lineup for Sunday.

Daniel Jones, New York Giants (vs. Cincinnati Bengals)

Daniel Jones has always been a risky fantasy football option at the quarterback position, because you never know what you are going to get from him. Jones has two games this season where he hasn't eclipsed 10 fantasy points, but in the other three, he's managed to score at least 18, and he recorded a season-high 22.08 fantasy points in Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks, even though he was without two of his top playmakers in Malik Nabers and Devin Singletary.

In Week 6, Jones draws a favorable matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals horrific pass defense, and considering how good Cincy's offense has been, this one could be a shootout if the Giants quarterback settles in early on. Add in the potential returns of Nabers and Singletary, and Jones looks like the best under-the-radar starter at quarterback this week.

Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears (vs. Jacksonville Jaguars)

Similar to Cousins and Jones, Caleb Williams seems to be figuring things out in real time with the Chicago Bears. He just scored 20+ fantasy points in a game for the first time this season against the Panthers in Week 5, and he gets another favorable outing in Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have allowed the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks of any team in the league this season.

Further bolstering his stock is the fact that Williams should have his full complement of playmakers on the field against the Jaguars. He certainly isn't the first option fantasy football managers should turn to this week, but if you are in need of a streaming option at quarterback the stars may be aligning for Williams to put up a big outing against the Jags.

Quarterbacks to sit in Week 6

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (@ New York Jets)

It's been a rocky start to the season for fantasy football managers who have Josh Allen as their quarterback. He has a pair of outings where he's scored 30+ fantasy points, but he has failed to score 15+ points in the other three games. Making matters worse, he now draws a tough matchup against the New York Jets in Week 6.

The Bills offense seems to be stuck in the mud right now, and the Jets defense has allowed the second fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks so far. Obviously, if you have no other options, Allen isn't a bad guy to start in Week 6, but looking at this matchup, it may not be a bad idea to look for alternatives at quarterback for this week.

C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans (@ New England Patriots)

The Houston Texans are 4-1 so far, but it hasn't really been smooth sailing for C.J. Stroud and his fantasy football managers. He's been consistent if nothing else, but he has just one game where he's scored 20+ fantasy points this season. Making matters worse, he's set to be without Nico Collins for an extended period of time after he was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Stroud still has more than enough targets to get by without Collins, but he's facing a surprisingly tough New England Patriots secondary in Week 6. Considering how bad the Pats offense has been on the other side of the ball, too, there's a chance this one could be a blowout, which would result in less action for Stroud. Similar to Allen, he's not the worst guy to start in Week 6, but it's worth sending him to the bench if you have other options available.

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars (@ Chicago Bears)

Trevor Lawrence has gone from being a fringe starting option to not being roster in nearly 70 percent of leagues in just a span of a few quick weeks. Simply put, Jacksonville has been a mess, but Lawrence turned in a strong outing in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts to put himself back on the map ahead of Week 6.

The problem is that Lawrence is facing off against the Bears, who have allowed the fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks this year. While it was encouraging to see Lawrence and Jacksonville play well last week, there's not nearly enough of a sample size to suggest that performance is sustainable, and he should stay far away from starting lineups this week with the Bears on deck.