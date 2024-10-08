The quarterback position is finally starting to clear up in fantasy football. The injuries are starting to slow down and even with a new slate of bye weeks to manage, there are great options this week. Check them out in our Week 6 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings.

The byes this week take out one of our top-three quarterbacks from last week. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs head into the bye at 5-0 despite poor offensive performances. Mahomes managers are hoping that the time off gets him back on track after a lackluster five weeks.

Sam Darnold also won't be available for fantasy managers this week after his worst performance of the season. Don't cut bait if you are one of the players who picked up Darnold because of an injury. The Vikings offense has some favorable matchups around the corner and the week off should be enough for Darnold to get to 100%.

Let's look at the Week 6 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings ahead of this week's matchups.

Best fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 6

Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow had two of the best quarterback performances of the year on Sunday. Jackson was in the top spot and remains there after his four-touchdown performance. Burrow climbs into the top ten after his best performance of the season. They both have favorable matchups in Week 6 and continue to be great options for fantasy football managers

Josh Allen remains at number two despite the Bills' brutal loss on Sunday. They face the vaunted Jets defense but with a new head coach, anything could happen in New Jersey. Allen was brutal in the Meadowlands in 2023, throwing three interceptions in Buffalo's loss. He still should be a great fantasy option this week and moving forward.

Jayden Daniels makes his debut in the top three for various reasons. One of them is the fact that Mahomes and the Chiefs are on bye this week. But Daniels has earned the spot due to his stellar play. He has 300 rushing yards, a rookie record for five games, and a league-high 77.1% completion percentage. Daniels has become a fantastic fantasy football option this season.

Sleeper quarterbacks for Week 6

Andy Dalton makes his first appearance on the list this season. The Panthers offense finally looks like a professional operation with the veteran at the helm. Carolina faces the Falcons, who allowed the Buccaneers to run all over them at home on Thursday. Dalton is a solid option in two-quarterback leagues and one-quarterback leagues if you are desperate during a bye week.

Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams is creeping up the list after a great performance against the Panthers. The rookie is likely accounted for in your league, as he is claimed in 79% of ESPN leagues. If you are one of the managers who has Williams, his matchup against the Jaguars is a great place to start him.

Daniel Jones has been good since Week 1's debacle against the Vikings. The performance against the Seahawks was particularly impressive, as they beat Seattle on the road without Malik Nabers and Devin Singletary. The Bengals' defense has been less-than-impressive this season and could be a good matchup for the Giants. Fantasy football managers should pick up Jones.

Bust quarterbacks for Week 6

Deshaun Watson snuck onto our list last week but did not live up to that ranking. The Browns were miserable against the Commanders, and the quarterback was a massive part of the problem. He is unstartable in one-quarterback leagues and should be firmly on the waiver wire. If you have him in two-quarterback leagues, the Eagles are not a great matchup for Watson.

While Justin Herbert has the tools to be a great quarterback, fantasy managers should let some games play out before locking him in. He has not been a star in fantasy football this season and has dealt with various lower-body injuries so far this season. The Chargers do not have an excellent receiver core and you should see if he can figure it out before putting him in.

The Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback situation is a disaster for fantasy managers in two-quarterback leagues. Gardner Minshew was benched at the end of their Week 5 loss to the Denver Broncos. If Aidan O'Connell becomes the new starter, you should not go pick him up this week. If it is Minshew, wait until after the Davante Adams trade to see if they get reinforcements.

Week 6 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

24. Bo Nix, DEN (v LAC)

23. Joe Flacco, IND (@ TEN)

22. Andy Dalton, CAR (v ATL)

21. Derek Carr, NO (v TB)

20. Kirk Cousins, ATL (@ CAR)

19. Aaron Rodgers, NYJ (v BUF)

18. Justin Herbert, LAC (@ DEN)

17. Trevor Lawrence, JAX (v CHI (London))

16. Caleb Williams, CHI (v JAX (London))

15. Daniel Jones, NYG (v CIN)

14. Brock Purdy, SF (@ SEA)

13. Dak Prescott, DAL (v DET)

12. Geno Smith, SEA (v SF)

11. Jared Goff, DET (@ DAL)

10. Jordan Love, GB (v ARI)

9. Justin Fields, PIT (@ LV)

8. Joe Burrow, CIN (@ NYG)

7. Jalen Hurts, PHI (v CLE)

6. Baker Mayfield, TB (@ NO)

5. Kyler Murray, ARI (@ GB)

4. CJ Stroud, HOU (@ NE)

3. Jayden Daniels, WSH (@ BAL)

2. Josh Allen, BUF (@ NYJ)

1. Lamar Jackson, BAL (v WSH)