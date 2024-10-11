With injuries and bye weeks impacting everyone's team, you're likely mulling over a decision at running back this week. The fantasy football season is rounding into form and a win this week could change your season. Make sure you make the right choice by checking who we think you should start and sit in fantasy.

Bye weeks take out one of the best fantasy football running backs in Kyren Williams. The Notre Dame product has been the lone offensive weapon for the Rams this season. The Dolphins are on bye as well, which means De'Von Achane will have time to recover from the injury he suffered last week. And Vikings running back Aaron Jones is unavailable.

If you're looking to replace one of those players, make sure you pick the right guy. Here are our recommendations for starts and sits at the running back position.

Fantasy football running back Start ‘Em

James Cook, BUF (@ NYJ)

James Cook has been one of the best fantasy football options this season. The Bills' back should take notes from Jordan Mason, who gashed the Jets' defense for over 100 yards in Week 1. Since then, the Jets' defense has been incredible, capped by a great performance against the Vikings. With defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich acting as the head coach, things may be changing in that department.

Chase Brown, CIN (@ NYG)

The Bengals are 1-4 but not because they cannot run the ball. Chase Brown and Zach Moss have been excellent this season and the Giants are missing their best edge rusher. Kayon Thibodeaux is out week-to-week with a wrist injury which changes the entire New York defense. While the Bengals' defense has been terrible this year, their offense has been excellent the last three weeks.

Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (@ DAL)

Fantasy football managers should expect the Lions' offense to pick up where they left off coming out of the bye week. They scored 42 points in a spectacular win over the Seahawks before a week off. Now, they face a Cowboys run defense that has been poor and injured all season. Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence will miss this game once again, leaving holes open for Gibbs and David Montgomery.

Start ‘Em: David Montgomery, DET (@ DAL), Devin Singletary, NYG (v CIN), Tank Bigsby, JAX (v CHI (London))

Running back Sit ‘Em

Breece Hall, NYJ (v BUF)

It is time to sit Breece Hall down after another poor performance. The Jets have changed their play-caller but there is no reason to believe that Hall will improve. He has not been able to crack a big run this season because the offensive line has been caved in recently. Until his fantasy football production ticks up, it is worth sitting Hall.

Rico Dowdle, DAL (v DET)

Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle had his first great game of the season against the Steelers last Sunday. Despite a last-second fumble, the team won because he was able to establish the run. Do not expect a repeat of that performance against the Lions this week, as the offense will be working from behind most of this game.

Austin Ekeler, WSH (@ BAL)

The Commanders have been a surprising fantasy football target for managers this season, but with Jayden Daniels' excellence, they've become one. Brian Robinson Jr is the red-zone back for this team, making Austin Ekeler a poor fantasy option. He is not the pass-catching back he used to be and is not the fantasy option he used to be.

Sit ‘Em: Jerome Ford, CLE (@ PHI), Rachaad White, TB (@ NO), Trey Sermon, IND (@ TEN)