Tight end has been a disappointing position for fantasy football managers this season. With so few players putting up difference-making stats, the decision on who to play is very important. Before locking in your lineup, make sure you check out our Week 6 tight end start 'em sit 'em.

If you started George Kittle on Thursday night, congratulations on a great start to your week. The future Hall of Famer scored two touchdowns in the 49ers win over the Seahawks. Travis Kelce managers are looking for a new tight end as the Chiefs are on bye. Cody Parkinson has been a popular play as well, but the Rams are on a bye. If you need a new tight end in fantasy, we have the list for you.

Make your Week 6 decisions with the help of our tight end start 'em sit 'em.

Fantasy football tight end start 'em for Week 6

Brock Bowers, LAR (v PIT)

Rookie Brock Bowers has been the top target on an otherwise poor Raiders offense. The quarterback change to Aidan O'Connell should not impact his fantasy football outlook for this week. Expect Bowers to grab plenty of balls against a strong Steelers defense. With Davante Adams still on the shelf, there aren't many other places to look for O'Connell.

Tucker Kraft, GB (v ARI)

Tucker Kraft was a big part of the Packers' game plan on Sunday and scored two touchdowns in their win over the Rams. The game was their best offensive performance of the season so that should not change. The Cardinals' defense has been much better this season, but they are still less than average overall. Expect the Packers to rack up yards in this game with Kraft.

Dallas Goedert, PHI (v CLE)

The Eagles are expected to get AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith back from injury after their bye week. That does not mean they should turn away from Dallas Goedert in the game plan. He was dominant in their win over the Saints and should be used similarly against the Browns this week.

Start ‘Em: Dalton Kincaid, BUF (@ NYJ), Jake Ferguson, DAL (v DET), Sam LaPorta, DET (@ DAL)

Tight end sit 'em for Week 6

David Njoku, CLE (@ PHI)

The Browns offense has been generationally bad. Deshaun Watson has not been good enough to start any Browns weapons in fantasy football and that includes Njoku. He returned from an injury last week and only made one catch. Don't expect this week's performance to be much better.

Hunter Henry, NE (v HOU)

The Patriots have a new quarterback starting this week. Drake Maye has taken over for Jacoby Brissett and gives the team a chance on offense. While his fantasy football production will likely benefit in the long run, slap him on the bench this week. We do not know how much the offensive line will impact his performance and you should wait to see how that works out.

Mark Andrews, BAL (v WSH)

While Mark Andrews finally got some snaps and catches last week, that does not mean you should lock him into your lineup. Fantasy football managers are certainly aware of the Ravens tight end saga and how Andrews has not been on the field. Until the trend flips the other way, do not risk putting him in your lineup.

Sit ‘Em: Tyler Conklin, NYJ ( v BUF), Evan Engram, JAX (v CHI (London)), Mike Gesicki, CIN (@ NYG)