The fantasy football season is rolling on and wide receiver has become an important position. Rashee Rice, Nico Collins, Puka Nacua, and Davante Adams are just some of the players who are injured and forcing managers to change course. Week 6's slate is a good one and presents great options for fantasy managers at wide receiver.

The bye weeks roll on and are creating havoc in fantasy football. Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson, Xavier Worthy, and Jaylen Waddle are just a few of the players unavailable this week. If you need a replacement for one of these guys, we have the list for you. Who should you start and sit at wide receiver this week? Let's find out!

Fantasy football wide receiver Start ‘Em

Terry McLaurin, WSH (@ BAL)

The Commanders' offense has been spectacular this season because of Jayden Daniels' excellence. Terry McLaurin has benefitted tremendously on the field and in fantasy football. The Ravens' defense was gashed by the Bengals last week, especially Ja'Marr Chase. McLaurin should get open and score a touchdown during this game, making him a great option for managers.

Drake London, ATL (@ CAR)

The Panthers' defense has been poor this season, causing them to fall to 1-4. The Bears' offense dominated them in their Week 5 matchup and the Falcons are coming off a great performance. Kirk Cousins and Drake London connected 12 times, including for a touchdown, on Thursday night. London should keep that up in a favorable matchup.

Jayden Reed, GB (v ARI)

In their defeat of the Rams last week, the Packers utilized tight end Tucker Kraft more than they ever have. They also targeted Jayden Reed because of Romeo Doubs' suspension. Jordan Love's favorite target appears to be Reed, who has put up stellar fantasy football numbers this season. Expect that to continue at home against a rough Cardinals defense.

Start ‘Em: Darnell Mooney, ATL (@ CAR), DJ Moore, CHI (v JAX (London)), Chris Godwin, TB (@ NO)

Wide receiver Sit ‘Em

George Pickens, PIT (@ LV)

The Steelers' offense took a significant step back against the Cowboys last week. While the Raiders' defense provides a much easier matchup, George Pickens should not be in your fantasy football lineup. The receiver gave up on a route again last week and has not been getting open this season. There are plenty of better options at wide receiver than Pickens.

Ladd McConkey, LAC (@ DEN)

With the Chargers coming off a bye, the offense should take a step forward. Justin Herbert had the week to rest his various lower-body injuries and the coaching staff had time to prepare for a solid Broncos defense. Despite that, sit Ladd McConkey in fantasy football this week. Until Herbert proves that he is healthy and can facilitate the ball to all different receivers, it is not worth playing the rookie.

Ja'Lynn Polk, NE (v HOU)

The quarterback change will likely help the Patriots in the long run. Rookie Drake Maye cannot be that much worse than Jacoby Brissett, who was eviscerated by the Dolphins last week. For now, keep Ja'Lynn Polk and other New England wide receivers out of your fantasy football lineup. Until Maye shows that he can get the ball to the wide receivers, don't play Polk.

Sit ‘Em: Rashid Shaheed, NO (v TB), Courtland Sutton, DEN (v LAC), Tank Dell, HOU (@ NE)