A major shakeup is coming in our Week 6 Wide Receiver Rankings. Our Week 5 edition held up well even with injuries coming to the forefront once again. Fantasy football star Nico Collins is week-to-week with a hamstring injury and you probably need a replacement for him. Let's dive into our Week 6 list.

Bye weeks are a major consideration once again and impact the top spot on this week's list. Justin Jefferson and the Vikings are 5-0 heading into their bye coming off their worst offensive performance yet. Jefferson managers hope that Sam Darnold and company can get it back on track when they come out of the bye.

It might be getting late early for your fantasy football squad with all of these injuries. Make sure you consult our Week 6 Wide Receiver Rankings before making your moves this week.

Top fantasy football wide receivers for Week 6

There are a variety of reasons why rookie Malik Nabers has the top spot in the rankings. Jefferson's bye week and the Collins and Davante Adams injuries open the spot. Even after missing last week, the rookie has done enough to grab it. Plus, against the poor Bengals' defense, he could pop off in fantasy football. Expect a big week from Malik Nabers.

On the other side of that matchup, Ja'Marr Chase has finally arrived. After a slow first two weeks, the Bengals receiver has exploded in fantasy football. He snagged two touchdowns in Week 3 and two more in Week 5 to rise to number three on our list. The Giants defense has been solid this year and shut down DK Metcalf last week but Chase will get open.

In between those two is Ceedee Lamb, who stays right at number two after a rough week. He had an opportunity to snag the top spot but did not score a touchdown against the Steelers. The Lions have a solid defense but struggled in their last game in Week 4. If the Cowboys are going to win this game, it will be because Lamb helped you win your fantasy matchup.

Sleeper wide receivers for Week 6

Brian Thomas Jr has started to emerge as a star rookie wide receiver for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The first-round pick popped for his first 100-yard game against the Colts last week. Now, they face a Bears defense that has been solid all season long. If the Jaguars are going to go on a run this season, it will be because of Thomas' connection with Trevor Lawrence. Lock him in your fantasy lineup to take advantage of it.

On the other side of last week's matchup was Josh Downs, who shined with Joe Flacco at quarterback for the Colts. While the backup quarterback is not as dynamic as Anthony Richardson, he has a great rapport with Downs. The Titans' defense was stellar against the Dolphins before their bye, but the Colts will provide a different level of attack. Downs is a great option for a fantasy football pickup.

While his teammate is in the top spot, Wan'Dale Robinson is a great option in fantasy football. Darius Slayton was the receiver who popped in Nabers' absence but Robinson has a great chance of doing that this week. Against a grizzly Bengals defense, all of the Giants' options are good plays in fantasy football.

Bust wide receivers for Week 6

Rashid Shaheed closes out the list after his great performance on Monday Night Football. He would have shot higher up the list if not for Derek Carr's injury. With Spencer Rattler at quarterback, it may be worth leaving Shaheed on the bench for the time being. He is the new DeSean Jackson in fantasy football, as he is good for a few big touchdowns per season. Don't expect one with Rattler.

George Pickens is the top receiver for the Steelers but is not a great option for fantasy football managers. Quarterback Justin Fields has not developed a great relationship with him and his stats show it. He has never shown up on our rankings for that reason, but he is even further away now. Even though the Raiders are not very good, it may be worth benching Pickens.

You may be tempted by Allen Lazard's touchdown last week. He has four this season and has been a solid WR3 option in plenty of weeks. Do not pick up Lazard in fantasy football, as his continued drops make him a net negative. The Jets are in the market for Davante Adams, which would significantly lessen Lazard's production.

*Rankings are for PPR leagues; standard league rankings are in parentheses

Week 6 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

24. (24) Rashid Shaheed, NO (v TB)

23. (22) Wan'Dale Robinson, NYG (v CIN)

22. (23) Tyler Lockett, SEA (v SF)

21. (19) Brian Thomas Jr, JAX (v CHI (London))

20. (21) Josh Downs, IND (@ TEN)

19. (15) DJ Moore, CHI (v JAX (London))

18. (18) Jauan Jennings, SF (@ SEA)

17. (20) Drake London, ATL (@ CAR)

16. (16) Brandon Aiyuk, SF (@ SEA)

15. (17) Khalil Shakir, BUF (@ NYJ)

14. (14) Terry McClaurin, WSH (@ BAL)

13. (12) Stefon Diggs, HOU (@ NE)

12. (11) DeVonta Smith, PHI (v CLE)

11. (13) Garrett Wilson, NYJ (v BUF)

10. (10) Mike Evans, TB (@ NO)

9. (8) Jayden Reed, GB (v ARI)

8. (9) AJ Brown, PHI (v CLE)

7. (7) D.K. Metcalf, SEA (v SF)

6. (6) Marvin Harrison Jr, ARI (@ GB)

5. (4) Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (@ DAL)

4. (5) Chris Godwin, TB (@ NO)

3. (2) Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (@ NYG)

2. (3) Ceedee Lamb, DAL (v DET)

1. (1) Malik Nabers, NYG (v CIN)