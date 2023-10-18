After six weeks of play in the NFL season, the elite quarterbacks are finally starting to rise to the top of a fantasy football leaderboard that was chaotic even a week or two ago. Enter Week 7, the top four scorers are, from top to bottom, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, and Patrick Mahomes.

These players have been far from elite at times. However, their ability to consistently overcome mistakes allows them to be successful fantasy football quarterbacks even when they are not at their best.

While these players are lineup locks, which other quarterbacks are worth a look this week? Find out in Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks, Week 7.

QBs to Start in Week 7

Packers' Jordan Love (vs. Broncos)

After a strong start to the year, Jordan Love has struggled in recent weeks. The third-year QB has two touchdowns to six interceptions over his last three contests, including a disappointing three-interception showing against the Las Vegas Raiders before the bye. Coming off the bye, Love gets a very favorable matchup against the Denver Broncos — statistically the worst defense in the league in just about every category. Love is an easy choice to start in Week 7.

Commanders' Sam Howell (vs. Giants)

Sam Howell has played surprisingly well in his first season as the Commanders' starter. He currently comes in at QB13 in fantasy and, minus a four-interception performance against the Buffalo Bills, would be the fifth-highest scorer in terms of points per game.

The New York Giants defense looked better against Buffalo in Week 6, holding the Bills to 14 points while forcing a pair of turnovers. But the Giants have forced a league-low five sacks on the year. The Commanders should be able to give Sam Howell the time he needs to throw.

Seahawks' Geno Smith (vs. Cardinals)

After a breakout year in 2022 with 4,200 passing yards and 30 touchdowns, Geno Smith has yet to find his groove in 2023. The veteran has finished with less than 11 fantasy points in three of five games played and has just five touchdowns on the year.

Week 7 against the Arizona Cardinals finally offers a chance at reprieve. The Cardinals are giving up 21.5 fantasy points per game to opposing QBs, fifth-most in the NFL, making Smith a reliable starter this Sunday.

QBs to Sit in Week 7

Lions Jared Goff (vs. Ravens)

Last week we documented Jared Goff's home/road splits ahead of Detroit's Week 6 matchup against the Buccaneers. Goff had a strong showing, finishing as the third-highest-scoring QB with 22.42 points. This week, the Lions head on the road to Baltimore, which features the second-best passing defense in the NFL. Sit Goff for this one.

Vikings' Kirk Cousins (vs. 49ers)

In this edition of “Bench the quarterback playing against the 49ers” we have Minnesota Vikings signal-caller Kirk Cousins. The veteran started off so strongly, coming in as one of the top QBs through three games, but he has failed to reach double-digit fantasy points in two of his last three contests.

Against a weak Chicago Bears defense last week, Cousins managed a measly 181 passing yards and just one TD. Facing a 49ers defense that has a league-high 10 picks, Cousins is better off on the bench this week.

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence (vs. Saints)

Fantasy football owners are still waiting for Trevor Lawrence to produce the kind of performances that led him to a seventh-place finish in the NFL MVP voting last year. Lawrence has not been bad, consistently finishing with around 15 fantasy points every week, but he has also yet to even eclipse the 18-point mark.

Facing a New Orleans Saints defense that ranks in the top six in passing yards and points allowed per game, there are better fantasy options this weekend.