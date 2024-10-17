Running backs have been very difficult to project in fantasy football this season. No one saw Sean Tucker's two touchdowns coming last week for the Buccaneers, for example. He was claimed in about 1% of ESPN leagues before the game. While that likely won't happen again, you should be prepared for anything to happen. Here's who you should start and sit at fantasy football running back in Week 7.

Bye weeks are not taking out many great running back options for fantasy football managers. D'Andre Swift finally broke through in Week 6 against the Jaguars and managers must hope he continues that coming out the other side. Rico Dowdle and the Cowboys are on bye as well, but he is less significant in fantasy.

Running backs will make or break your fantasy matchup in Week 7 so make sure you play the right ones. Here's our Fantasy Football Running Back Start' Em, Sit ‘Em

Week 7 Fantasy Football Running Back Start ‘Em

Kyren Williams, LAR (v LV)

The Rams are back from bye and have a favorable matchup against the Raiders. That means you should expect big numbers out of Kyren Williams, who has been excellent this season. The running back is the only player on the Rams' offense that Matthew Stafford has ad every week and his numbers show that. Another massive performance would put Williams in the upper echelon of fantasy football running backs this season.

Tony Pollard, TEN (@ BUF)

The Titans' offense has not been great this season outside of running back Tony Pollard. He got the heavy majority of the snaps last week and should again this week with Tyjae Spears banged up. The Bills' defense has allowed the second-most points to running backs this season and with Will Levis at quarterback, Pollard will get plenty of touches.

Brian Robinson Jr, WSH (v CAR)

The Panthers' defense has been miserable this season and the Commanders should take advantage. After a tough matchup against the Ravens, their running backs are set for a bounce-back in Week 7. Fantasy football managers should play Brian Robinson Jr., assuming he returns from a knee injury.

Start ‘Em: Austin Ekeler, WSH (v CAR), Jordan Mason, SF (v KC), Chase Brown, CIN (@ CLE)

Week 7 Running Back Sit' Em

Rachaad White, TB (v BAL)

The aforementioned Sean Tucker ascension came at the cost of Rachaad White's managers, as he missed the game with an injury. He is expected to play against the Ravens which is a brutal matchup for a return from injury. As Baker Mayfield continues to rack up ridiculous stats, expect the Buccaneers to shy away from the run. White is not a great option in fantasy football.

Travis Etienne, JAX (v NE (London))

Even if he plays in Sunday morning's game, don't lock Travis Etienne into your fantasy football lineup. The Jaguars' running back barely played last week against the Bears before leaving with a hamstring injury. When he did play in Week 5, the offense ran through Tank Bigsby and that could happen against a poor Patriots' defense.

Nick Chubb, CLE (v CIN)

The Browns have activated running back Nick Chubb and patient fantasy football managers are anxious to slide him in. Wait one week to get him back into your lineup, as his usage could be slight in his first game. The Bengals' defense finally showed up against the Giants in Week 6 and should stack that against a struggling Browns offense.

Sit ‘Em: Bucky Irving, TB (v BAL), Devin Singletary, NYG (v PHI), Tyler Allgeier, ATL (v SEA)