Kickers continue to be an important position in fantasy football this season. If you started your week with Will Lutz firing footballs through the uprights in New Orleans, congratulations. The Broncos' kicker was one of the few fantasy stars of that brutal game. If you don't have Lutz, you must make sure you maximize the kicker position this week. We have you covered in our Week 7 fantasy football kicker start 'em sit 'em.

This week features a massive fantasy football kicker on bye. Brandon Aubrey is the top-scoring kicker so far because of his incredible range. The Cowboys' offense has been brutal this season, especially at home, but Aubrey has been spectacular. Fantasy managers should keep Aubrey and find a new kicker for just this week.

Before you lock in your lineup, check out our Week 7 fantasy football kicker start 'em sit 'em

Week 7 fantasy football kicker start 'em

Chris Boswell, PIT (v NYJ)

With Aubrey on the shelf this week, Boswell took the top spot in our kicker rankings. He was dominant in their win over the Raiders in Week 6 and now, Russell Wilson is playing quarterback for the Steelers. Fantasy football managers should expect more big numbers out of Boswell with an offense prone to field-goal drives.

Austin Seibert, WSH (v CAR)

From losing a kicking battle to Greg Zuerlein in pre-season to kicking for one of the most dynamic offenses in the league, Austin Seibert has had a crazy last few months. He is available in a lot of leagues because of his pre-season status, so you should pick him up. With Jrdyen Daniels against a poor Panthers defense, all Commanders players are great fantasy football options.

Will Reichard, MIN (v DET)

The Vikings are 5-0 and coming off a bye to their biggest game of the season. They host the Lions in their first game post-Aidan Hutchinson in a big NFC North matchup. Sam Darnold and the offense struggled in their last game and in a dome, Reichard's range should be extended. Expect a big fantasy football day from the young kicker in Week 7.

Start ‘Em: Younghoe Koo, ATL (v SEA), Evan McPherson, CIN (@ CLE), Harrison Butker, KC (@ SF)

Week 7 kicker sit 'em

Greg Zuerlein, NYJ (@ PIT)

We have been putting Zuerlein in the sit 'em category for a while now and will continue to until the Jets make a move. Do not be your league's Woody Johnson and get rid of Zuerlein now. The veteran has not made a kick of over 40 yards all season. He missed two more against the Bills that cost the Jets the game and could have cost you your matchup. Dump Zuerlein now before he hurts you again.

Cam Little, JAX (v NE (London))

The Jaguars finally looked like a competent offense in Week 5 but reverted to their old ways in Week 6. Until they start to string together strong offensive performances, don't start Little as your fantasy football kicker. It is tempting this week because they are going against a bad Patriots team but don't expect much from Little.

Nick Folk, TEN (@ BUF)

The Titans have been miserable on offense this season and that has cost Nick Folk in fantasy football. Will Levis continues to be miserable at quarterback and the Bills are clicking on defense coming into this game. The Titans will not be getting into field goal range very often and that will cost Folk fantasy managers.

Sit ‘Em: Jason Sanders, MIA (@ IND), Greg Joseph, NYG (v PHI), Eddy Pineiro, CAR (@ WSH)