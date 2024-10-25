The fantasy football season is rolling on and the games are getting more important. With trades and injuries changing the wide receiver landscape every week, we're here to help you make those decisions. We already ranked the wide receivers and now we're making the final choices. Make sure you win your fantasy matchup this week with our Week 8 wide receiver start 'em sit 'em.

Another wide receiver trade went down this week as DeAndre Hopkins is now on the Kansas City Chiefs. After a short run with Will Levis on the Titans, Hopkins will now catch passes from Patrick Mahomes. With Rashee Rice out for the season, he will be a key part of the offense from the get-go. Amari Cooper scored a touchdown in his first week with the Bills but Davante Adams was shut down with the Jets. A change of scenery does not necessarily mean a great game, but will Hopkins have one?

We will answer that question and plenty more right here. Here is our Week 8 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em.

Week 8 fantasy football wide receiver start 'em

Jayden Reed, Green Bay (@ Jacksonville)

The Packers squeaked out a one-point win over the Texans and have an easier matchup this week. While this could be seen as a trap game, Jordan Love should not treat it as one, The Jaguars' defense still was not good against the Patriots last week and the Packers are much better. Expect Jayden Reed, Love's favorite target, to excel in this game.

DeAndre Hopkins, Kansas City (@ Las Vegas)

In his first game as a Chief, Hopkins should hit paydirt against the Raiders. These two franchises have gone in opposite directions since Vegas beat Kansas City on Christmas Day last year. The Chiefs are still undefeated and are heavily favored to get to 7-0. While he does not know the playbook, Hopkins is still an elite route runner and should get open plenty in this game.

Garrett Wilson, New York Jets (@ New England)

Garrett Wilson was the receiver who caught the ire of Aaron Rodgers last week. He dropped a pass that became a game-changing interception against the Steelers. You should still start him in fantasy football against a brutal Patriots defense. Christian Gonzalez can only cover one of Wilson and Adams, so the other one should be open plenty. Expect Wilson to hit paydirt in this game.

Start ‘Em: Stefon Diggs, HOU (@ IND), Terry McLaurin, WSH (@ CHI), DJ Moore, CHI (v WSH)

Week 8 wide receiver sit 'em

Dionte Johnson, Carolina (@ Denver)

Fantasy football managers know that Bryce Young tanks the output of every Panthers offensive player. That will include Dionte Johnson, who was solid with Andy Dalton this season. The Broncos defense should shine in this game as they have all season long. Don't expect any scoring from the Panthers' offense on the field or in fantasy.

Xavier Worthy, Kansas City (@ Las Vegas)

With DeAndre Hopkins in the fold, Xavier Worthy's role will change. Long-term, that will probably be for the better as he is not a number-one receiver yet. While the speedster has scored a couple of touchdowns this season, he won't be used as a traditional receiver this week. As they learn a new system on the fly, don't expect many gadget plays from the Chiefs' offense this week.

Chris Olave, New Orleans (@ Los Angeles Chargers)

Spencer Rattler has not proven that he is a professional quarterback yet. That alone should keep Chris Olave on your bench. He is also dealing with an injury that could keep him on a snap count in this game. If the Saints have any chance of winning this game, they have to run the ball and that will not include Olave. There are plenty of better options than Olave this week.

Sit ‘Em: Xavier Legette, CAR (@ DEN), Jerry Jeudy, CLE (v BAL), Calvin Ridley, TEN (@ DET)