We are over halfway through the fantasy football regular season and our wide receiver rankings are always changing. With players like Cooper Kupp coming back from injury and tons of trades, there's so much to catch up on. Who should you start this week? Find out in our Week 10 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings.

There are four teams on bye this week and they have a massive impact on the week ahead. The Seahawks are one, so Jaxon Smith-Njigba will have to wait to capitalize on his career game. While DK Metcalf is a big loss, he was hurt in Week 9 so maybe the week off gets him back. All three Packers receivers are off the board, as well as Jakobi Meyers for the Raiders and Jerry Jeudy for the Browns.

Ceedee Lamb is expected to play despite his shoulder injury. Across Texas, Nico Collins is eligible to play on Sunday night after missing four games but no official announcement has been made. AJ Brown left the Eagles' win on Sunday over the Jaguars and it is too early to know if he will play on Sunday. Tee Higgins is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Ravens.

Each of those designations impacts our list and will impact your matchup. Make sure you make the right choice by consulting our Week 10 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings.

Top fantasy football wide receivers for Week 10

Justin Jefferson is still the best wide receiver in the world and that translates into fantasy football excellence. Even without a touchdown on Sunday night, he cracked 20 PPR points against the Colts. The Vikings play their first of three road games against the Jaguars this week. Jacksonville's defense has been putrid this year, setting up a good matchup for Jefferson and his fantasy managers.

The Bengals offense has come alive through Ja'Marr Chase this season and that should continue on Thursday night. Baltimore's defense has struggled against elite receivers and there is no Tee Higgins to steal points from Chase. While the matchup is a tough one for the team overall, it is beneficial for the offense as they proved in Week 5. They put up 38 points in a loss that week.

We're going to keep Ceedee Lamb at number three for now and give Cooper Rush a chance. Dak Prescott is out for an extended period with a hamstring injury which could tank Lamb's fantasy football numbers. The managers who spent a top pick on Lamb are undoubtedly frustrated by his production and hoping that changes with Rush as the quarterback.

Sleeper wide receivers for Week 10

Ladd McConkey is starting to leave sleeper territory among fantasy football wide receivers. He has become Justin Herbert's top target in the wake of Mike Williams and Keenan Allen's departures. McConkey cracked ten points again, following up his 30-point performance, and has a beneficial matchup this week. Expect the rookie to shine against a bad Titans defense.

The Falcons have been a solid offense all season and that has largely been because of Darnell Mooney. While Drake London is the top receiver and Kyle Pitts is an excellent tight end, Mooney has gobbled up plenty of targets. The Saints could be a better team this week because of the Dennis Allen firing, but their personnel is still weak. Expect Mooney to do well in fantasy football this week.

Wan'Dale Robinson just missed the list but should be a player you start in fantasy football this week. The ability to start every player who plays against the Panthers will not last forever. This historically bad team beat the Saints only because they did not have their top two wide receivers. The Giants have two solid receivers and both Nabers and Robinson should be starts.

Bust wide receivers for Week 10

The trade deadline crushed George Pickens' fantasy football outlook. His team, the Steelers, added Mike Williams to give Russell Wilson a second option. On the other side, the Commanders added Marshon Lattimore to be their top cornerback. Both of those additions will take targets away from Pickens in this week's matchup. Put him on the bench in Week 10.

Xavier Worthy has been tough to figure out in fantasy football this season. While the Chiefs are undefeated, their offense has struggled and the rookie is a part of it. He missed an easy touchdown and only got one more touch on Monday night against the Buccaneers. Meanwhile, DeAndre Hopkins and Travis Kelce dominated.

While we aren't going to fade Ceedee Lamb yet, we are going to fade Jalen Tolbert. Everything about Dak Prescott is true plus the Cowboys added Jonathon Mingo at the trade deadline. With so many players to feature and a backup quarterback under center, do not expect Tolbert's solid season to continue in fantasy football.

*Rankings are for PPR leagues (standard in parentheses)

Week 10 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

24. (24) DeAndre Hopkins, KC (v DEN)

23. (22) Deebo Samuel, SF (@ TB)

22. (19) Ladd McConkey, LAC (v TEN)

21. (23) Josh Downs, IND (v BUF)

20. (21) Darnell Mooney, ATL (@ NO)

19. (15) Jaylen Waddle, MIA (@ LAR)

18. (18) Zay Flowers, BAL (v CIN)

17. (20) DJ Moore, CHI (v NE)

16. (16) Davante Adams, NYJ (@ ARI)

15. (17) Amari Cooper, BUF (@ IND)

14. (14) Khalil Shakir, BUF (@ IND)

13. (12) Drake London, ATL (@ NO)

12. (11) Puka Nacua, LAR (v MIA)

11. (13) Tyreek Hill, MIA (@ LAR)

10. (10) DeVonta Smith, PHI (@ DAL)

9. (8) Cooper Kupp, LAR (v MIA)

8. (9) Terry McClaurin, WSH (v PIT)

7. (7) Marvin Harrison Jr, ARI (v NYJ)

6. (6) Garrett Wilson, NYJ (@ ARI)

5. (4) Malik Nabers, NYG (v CAR (Germany))

4. (5) Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (@ HOU)

3. (2) CeeDee Lamb, DAL (v PHI)

2. (3) Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (@ BAL)

1. (1) Justin Jefferson, MIN (@ JAX)