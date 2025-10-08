The fantasy football season is in full gear, and everyone is entering Week 6 with hopes of getting closer to the halfway point. James Cook fantasy owners, like Quinton Johnston fantasy owners, were severely unhappy with the results last weekend. Cook managed 4.9 PPR points, while Johnston had just 6.9. Therefore, it's unsurprising that they were among the fantasy football busts of the week. But there are numerous fantasy football bad beats about them, and plenty of others who struggled this weekend.

It was the first week he went under 100 total yards, according to StatMuse. Up to that point, Cook had been doing well. Likewise, Johnston had hit 14 or more fantasy points in every week through the first four. Both failed to come through in Week 5, as the New England Patriots and Washington Commanders contained them, respectively.

Other fantasy superstars, like Derrick Henry and Trey McBride, also struggled to hit their usual marks in Week 5. Thus, many fantasy football bad beats have owners panicking. Here is why you should not keep going with these players.

The Bills struggled in general

Just as they did against the Miami Dolphins a few weeks prior, the Bills struggled to get the offense going against the New England Patriots. Unfortunately, Josh Allen fumbled at midfield to start the pattern of issues on offense. Although the Bills regained possession of the football, an illegal formation hurt them, and Allen had two incomplete passes to stall the drive, forcing them to punt.

The Bills had another chance with the score still tied, but Allen elected to pass to Keon Coleman on 1st and 17, and the receiver fumbled deep in Buffalo territory. Two fumbles in the first quarter allowed the Patriots to take a 3-0 lead into the second quarter. While the Bills had the ball in the red zone in the second quarter, they elected to pass on 3rd and 3, and a pass to Khalil Shakir resulted in a three-yard loss, causing a field goal.

Anytime the Bills had a chance to run the ball with Cook, the team usually turned the football over or committed a penalty. However, this does not mean Cook thrived by any means. Despite starting strong with 25 yards on his first six rushes, Cook finished with just 15 rushes for 49 yards while averaging 3.3 yards per carry. Ultimately, the reason to feel hope is based on the fact that Cook thrived over the first four games. The Bills won't always struggle on offense, and Cook, like his team, will bounce back.

The Chargers' O-Line ruined the offense

When looking at the entire game line for the Chargers, the entire offense stalled. Mainly, the Chargers struggled mightily in protecting quarterback Justin Herbert against the Washington Commanders. Herbert took four sacks and spent the majority of the game running for his life. Notably, most of his passes resulted in check-downs, often due to the lack of time.

Article Continues Below

Keenan Allen was the leading receiver with five catches for 58 yards, highlighting how the Commanders contained the receivers. Meanwhile, Johnston had four catches for 40 yards, while Ladd McConkey had five receptions for just 39 yards. The one thing that could give Johnston fantasy owners solace is the fact that coach Jim Harbaugh is one of the most brilliant offensive minds in the game. If the Chargers cannot protect Herbert, then Harbaugh will scheme ways for his receivers to get open.

Johnston has had a great start to the season. While Week 5 was a major letdown, there is a good chance he can bounce back and have a good week against the Miami Dolphins.

Other fantasy football busts like Derrick Henry and Trey McBride

No one ever expected to see Henry on any fantasy football bad beats list. Yet, here he is. The Baltimore Ravens struggled in a blowout loss, and Henry did not do much, either. Unfortunately, he finished with 15 rushes for just 33 yards. Henry scored a touchdown to save what would have been an awful week. It was the second consecutive week, and third in four, that Henry failed to hit 10 PPR points.

McBride failed to hit 10 PPR points for the first time this season, finishing with 9.1 fantasy points. Ultimately, the Cardinals collapsed against the Tennessee Titans, losing a game they should have won by several scores. While McBride was not one of the true fantasy football busts, he still did not meet his projections. One could take solace in the fact that McBride has always been a solid fantasy football contributor, and this week was likely an anomaly.

The fantasy football bad beats will make people question their decision-making when it comes to these players. Just remember that every single one of these players has all come through in the past and will again. Unless it becomes a continuous pattern, fantasy football owners should trust these players to perform throughout the rest of the season.