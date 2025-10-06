Derrick Henry didn't mince words about the Baltimore Ravens' struggles after their 44-10 blowout loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon.

Baltimore entered the game with a 1-3 record to start the season, only beating the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. They have lost games against Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs, placing their playoff hopes at risk after falling to contending squads. Adding more insult to injury is the absence of star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who suffered a hamstring injury against the Chiefs, which had him miss the matchup against Houston.

Henry reflected on the loss after the game, per reporter Jamison Hensley. He didn't hold back on the team's struggles, knowing they have to get things fixed as soon as possible.

“It’s easy to finger point when everything is going bad. We have to fix it — quick,” Henry said.

How Derrick Henry, Ravens played against Texans

Derrick Henry and the Ravens are going through intense lows throughout the early portion of the 2025 NFL season. The blowout loss to the Texans only adds more fuel to the fire.

Houston controlled the momentum from start to finish, having a 24-7 lead at halftime. Baltimore didn't reach the end zone until the third quarter when Henry got the one-yard rushing touchdown.

Cooper Rush had a hard time dealing with the Texans' defense as he was unable to make a positive impact in Jackson's absence. He completed 14 passes out of 20 attempts for 179 yards but threw three interceptions.

Henry ended the game with 15 carries for 33 yards and a touchdown. Three players made two or more catches throughout the day. Zay Flowers led the way with five receptions for 72 yards, DeAndre Hopkins came next with two catches for 46 yards, while Mark Andrews caught two passes for 22 yards.

The Ravens will look to bounce back in their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. ET.