Josh Allen didn't mince words about the Buffalo Bills offense after losing 23-20 to the New England Patriots on Sunday night.

Buffalo entered the matchup with a perfect 4-0 record, the only team remaining in the league that was undefeated. However, that came to an end after New England prevented them from making multiple big plays down the stretch as they kept Allen himself in check at times. This resulted in the visitors getting a go-ahead field goal in the last 20 seconds to take the lead for good.

Allen reflected on the loss after the game, per reporter Matthew Bove. He mainly had two words to describe his team's offensive display throughout the night. They weren't positive, to say the least.

“That was just piss poor offense,” Allen said.

How Josh Allen, Bills played against Patriots

It is unfortunate for Josh Allen and the Bills to no longer have a perfect record to start the season. However, many games await for them to bounce back and resume their winning momentum.

Buffalo got a difficult test from New England, trailing 6-3 at halftime. Allen made his efforts to tie the game at 20 apiece in the final minutes, but the Patriots had other ideas by converting the game-winning field goal from 52 yards.

Allen had a solid outing even as New England defense applied a lot of pressure on him. He completed 22 passes out of 31 attempts for 253 yards and two touchdowns and one interception while making nine rushes for 53 yards.

James Cook had a quiet night in the run game, finishing with 15 carries for 49 yards as New England kept him in check. There were four players to note in the receiving game. Dalton Kincaid led the way with six catches for 108 yards. Khalil Shakir came next with six receptions for 45 yards, Curtis Samuel made two catches for 26 yards and a touchdown, while Keon Coleman caught four passes for 23 yards and a touchdown.

The Bills will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 13 at 7:15 p.m. ET.