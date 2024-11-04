It sounds like Luke Evans is ready to return as Owen Shaw in the Fast and Furious franchise and even wants a spin-off. Owen is the brother of Deckard (Jason Statham) and Hattie (Vanessa Kirby) and the son of Queenie (Helen Mirren).

Speaking to ClutchPoints about Weekend in Taipei, which stars his Fast and Furious co-star Sung Kang, Evans discussed his future in the franchise. I asked if he knew when he would be coming back. While he doesn’t, he does seem game for a team-up with his on-screen family.

“I don’t know. All I know is that I’m alive,” Evans replied. “I would very happily go back. The Shaw family should have its own spin-off, frankly. There [are] so many of us now. It would be good.”

Perhaps Evans will be returning in the upcoming Fast and Furious 11. As he noted, the Shaw family recently expanded with the addition of Hattie in Hobbs and Shaw.

Could the Shaw family get a spin-off?

While the Shaw family has not received a Fast and Furious spin-off, Deckard Shaw got a team-up movie with Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) titled Hobbs and Shaw.

In it, the title characters reluctantly join forces to take on Brixton Lore (Idris Elba). Along the way, they also enlist the help of Deckard’s sister, Hattie.

David Leitch (The Fall Guy) directed Hobbs and Shaw based on a script from Chris Morgan and Drew Pearce. It was a pretty big hit, grossing over $760 million on a $200 million budget.

However, it is the only Fast and Furious spin-off to date, with another on the way. Perhaps someday, after the main saga ends, Evans will get his wish and star in a Shaw-centered movie.

Luke Evans’ Fast and Furious ride

The Fast and Furious franchise first introduced Owen Shaw in the sixth movie. He squares off with Han (Sung Kang) throughout it.

He then had a cameo in the following entries: Furious 7 and The Fate of the Furious. Since then, Evans has not been seen in the franchise.

With only one movie left in the main saga, Evans seems like a prime candidate to return in Fast and Furious 11. Given Statham’s popularity, there is also a chance he could get another spin-off movie with his on-screen brother.

Evans got his breakthrough when he starred in Clash of the Titans in 2010. This role led him to get parts in the Hobbit franchise, Dracula Untold, and The Girl on the Train.

In 2017, Evans starred in Disney’s live-action remake of Cinderella. He played Gaston alongside Emma Watson and Dan Stevens, who starred as Belle and the Beast, respectively.

Recently, Evans has starred in Ma, Murder Mystery, Midway, Crisis, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, Our Son, and Good Grief. He has constantly expanded his portfolio and starred in a variety of movies.

Additionally, Evans is known for his TV roles. He starred in The Alienist, Crossing Swords, The Pembrokeshire Murders, Nine Perfect Strangers, and Echo 3.

He now stars in Weekend in Taipei with Kang. Evans plays a DEA agent who is chasing down the leader of a drug cartel, Kwang (Kang).