Meadow Walker, the only daughter of late actor Paul Walker, is following in her father’s footsteps by making a cameo in the upcoming Fast and Furious movie, Fast X. The 22-year-old actress shared a preview of her appearance on Thursday on her Instagram, expressing her excitement and gratitude towards the film’s director, Louis Leterrier, TMZ reports. Meadow explained how she grew up watching her father, Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, and other actors on the monitors during the filming of the franchise’s first movie, which came out when she was just one year old.

Meadow Walker’s inclusion in the upcoming film is especially poignant as it pays tribute to her father, who played the character of Brian O’Conner in the franchise. O’Conner played an undercover cop turned outlaw, and ended up becoming one of the most beloved characters of the Fast and Furious series. Meadow’s participation in the movie is a touching moment for fans who have followed the franchise and its tribute to Paul Walker since his untimely death in a car accident in 2013.

Furious 7 marked the final on-screen appearance of Paul Walker, and his brothers, Caleb and Cody, stood in to complete his remaining scenes. The franchise continues paying tribute to the actor and his character in subsequent installments, including F9: The Fast Saga, which released in 2021. In the latest movie, O’Conner reappears via flashbacks to 2011’s Fast Five, making Meadow’s appearance in the franchise all the more poignant.

Meadow expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to honor her father’s legacy in the film, saying, “I am so blessed to be able to honor my father’s legacy and share this with him forever.” The Walker family has remained close with the Fast and Furious family, and Meadow’s inclusion in the film further solidifies the bond between the two families. Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of Fast X to catch a glimpse of Meadow Walker’s cameo and pay tribute to the legacy of Paul Walker.