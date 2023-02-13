There’s little you can say about Terry Bradshaw, legendary NFL quarterback. But Fox Analyst Terry Bradshaw? Apparently, he’s fair game. Super Bowl watchers went off on the Hall of Fame QB over his perplexing postgame interview with Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

Bradshaw referenced Reid as a “big guy”, asked him to “waddle” towards him for the interview, called him old while pressing him on his potential retirement, and even offered him a free cheeseburger. While Terry knows a ton about being in a Super Bowl himself, it’s still pretty odd to refer to the Reid in that manner moments after they won.

Fans flocked to Twitter to torch Terry Bradshaw for his peculiar Super Bowl postgame interview. Many took offense to him seemingly reference Reid way more times than anyone should have.

The meme lords didn’t spare the 4-time Super Bowl winner either, with many clowning him for the awkward and seemingly unprofessional manner in which he interviewed Andy Reid.

A handful even called for his job, claiming his presence on the Fox broadcast has become way too erratic bordering on “embarrassing” as he operated under the Super Bowl spotlight to interview the Chiefs side after their win.

🚨 Want A FREE Photoshop With You And Your GOAT Player?
RECOMMENDED
Chiefs Super Bowl Fanatics

Get Your Super Bowl LVII Gear Now!

Fanatics

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes’ 3-word tweet to Chiefs winning Super Bowl 57 vs. Eagles

Angelo Guinhawa ·

James Bradberry, James Bradberry penalty, Super Bowl, Eagles, Eagles Chiefs

Controversial James Bradberry Super Bowl 57 penalty gets pool report treatment

Tristin McKinstry ·

Andy Reid surely has a million other, more euphoric things on his minds after the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win to even think about his interview with Terry Bradshaw for another second after it ended. But it’s clear that a handful of fans will carry his flag for him.