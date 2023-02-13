There’s little you can say about Terry Bradshaw, legendary NFL quarterback. But Fox Analyst Terry Bradshaw? Apparently, he’s fair game. Super Bowl watchers went off on the Hall of Fame QB over his perplexing postgame interview with Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

Bradshaw referenced Reid as a “big guy”, asked him to “waddle” towards him for the interview, called him old while pressing him on his potential retirement, and even offered him a free cheeseburger. While Terry knows a ton about being in a Super Bowl himself, it’s still pretty odd to refer to the Reid in that manner moments after they won.

Terry Bradshaw to Andy Reid: "Big guy… let me get the big guy in here. Come on, waddle over here." "Have a cheeseburger on us." #SuperBowl#Foxpic.twitter.com/loFDtKgEH0 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 13, 2023

Fans flocked to Twitter to torch Terry Bradshaw for his peculiar Super Bowl postgame interview. Many took offense to him seemingly reference Reid way more times than anyone should have.

#TerryBradshaw time to retire. Seriously? “Waddle over here.”; what is wrong with you. — Chris Klosterman (@croaking) February 13, 2023

"Waddle over here?!" #TerryBradshaw Fat Shamer of the Year, 2023. At least know one was watching 😑😳 — Jennifer Matlock (@RealJenMatlock) February 13, 2023

Did Terry Bradshaw just tell Andy Reid to “waddle on over here” and basically if he’s going to retire after winning two Super Bowls in four years? Come on man. — Trent Tappan (@TLeeOneThree) February 13, 2023

The meme lords didn’t spare the 4-time Super Bowl winner either, with many clowning him for the awkward and seemingly unprofessional manner in which he interviewed Andy Reid.

Terry Bradshaw’s intrusive thoughts on their way to tell him to call Andy Reid fat multiple times during the post game interview pic.twitter.com/NZXWy1VSbb — 🥶❄️TheNotoriousNeer🏂☃️ (@Notorious_Neer) February 13, 2023

Me listening to Terry Bradshaw speak to the Chiefs pic.twitter.com/5guhKTGnYQ — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) February 13, 2023

A handful even called for his job, claiming his presence on the Fox broadcast has become way too erratic bordering on “embarrassing” as he operated under the Super Bowl spotlight to interview the Chiefs side after their win.

This needs to be Terry Bradshaw’s last NFL coverage. It’s time, Fox. Send him home. — Dustin Halupa (@Haloopa) February 12, 2023

I think we, as a society, are over having to watch Terry Bradshaw muck up these big moments. Andy Reid deserved a much better interview there. Make it end, FOX. — PackersHistory.com (@PackersHistory1) February 13, 2023

I think that #terrybradshaw had gotten hit too many time times when he was sacked and tackled when he played for the Steelers. It's the only thing I can think of why he's talking this way. — Sharon Wallace (@SharonW04867147) February 13, 2023

Why does @NFLonFOX continue to allow Terry Bradshaw to interview owners, coaches, and players after games? He has NO clue on how to conduct an interview and acts like an idiot on the stage. Telling Andy Reid to waddle on up here and that he’s old. It’s honestly embarrassing! — Joe Geckler (@Joegeckler) February 13, 2023

Andy Reid surely has a million other, more euphoric things on his minds after the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win to even think about his interview with Terry Bradshaw for another second after it ended. But it’s clear that a handful of fans will carry his flag for him.