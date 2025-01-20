The Los Angeles Rams saw their season come to an end on Sunday with a Divisional Round loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Playoffs. There is some question marks heading into the offseason and one is the future of star wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

The former Triple Crown winner was involved in trade rumors before the deadline but ultimately stayed in LA, the only place he's ever known since coming into the league. Speaking Monday to The Athletic, Kupp confirmed he'll definitely be playing in 2025, he's just not sure if he'll be in a Rams uniform.

Via Jordan Rodrigue:

“Who knows what is going to happen?” he said. “A lot of stuff is out of my control. We’ll see (what) it’s going to be. There was obviously stuff that was going on early in the season and we’ll see. I don’t have any clarity on what that’s gonna look like. Obviously would love to be in L.A. but I don’t know what that is gonna look like.”

“Do I want to play next year? Oh yeah,” he added, laughing. “There’s no doubt in my mind I want to play football. I feel like I’ve got a lot of good football left in me. I definitely will be playing — I will be playing football next year. That much I know.”

The Kansas City Chiefs nearly swung a trade for Kupp, but it didn't end up happening. He finished the campaign with 67 receptions for 710 yards and six TDs, suiting up in 12 contests. But, he struggled down the stretch and didn't make much of an impact in the playoffs, reeling in just six grabs between the two games.

“For me personally, feeling like ‘man, there’s things I’m watching (on) film and feeling good about the football I’m playing,’ but production-wise it’s not showing up,” Cooper Kupp said.

“A lot of stuff is outside of my control and it is frustrating. But at the same time, we’re finding ways along that stretch to win games. Finding ways to come out of those games with W’s. Even though it was not pretty a lot of the time offensively, we got it done. So yeah, there’s frustration there. Obviously you want — I want — to be able to feel like I’m impacting games. That’s done on a much more discreet level for a lot of these games. That is what it is. But I can look back on the season and be happy with what I put on tape and the things that I was being asked to do, I feel like I was executing my job. That’s all you can do.”

Kupp is owed $29.7 million in salary in 2025, but just $5 million is guaranteed. Given he's played only 21 games across the last two seasons due to injuries, there is certainly a chance the Rams move him. We'll see.