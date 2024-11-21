The EA Sports FC 25 Title Update 5 launched this week, with patch notes detailing new gameplay improvements while fixing issues across several modes. The developers made a change to crosses while making adjustments to modes like Ultimate Team, Clubs, Career Mode, and more. Without further ado, let's take a look at the FC 25 Title Update 5 Patch Notes.

EA Sports FC 25 Title Update 5 Patch Notes

Gameplay

Made the following change:

Crosses can now result in the ball moderately landing further ahead of the receiver.

Addressed the following issues:

The defensive line could have dropped deeper than intended while the attacking team was controlling the ball in the defending team’s half.

Central and Defensive Midfielders could have dropped too deep when the attacking team entered the defensive team’s side of the pitch.

Sometimes, a ground pass could have incorrectly sent the ball behind the intended receiver.

Tackling inputs did not always register in locked-to-player modes.

In rare instances, goalkeepers could have jumped significantly higher than intended.

Improved goalkeeper decision making when attempting to make saves as the ball crosses the goal line.

Improved goalkeeper positioning when attempting to save short distance shots.

Goalkeepers could have sometimes not attempted to make a save against powerful long distance shots.

Headers were sometimes significantly less accurate than intended.

Ground passes performed during free kicks were not always directed towards the intended receiver.

In some instances, lob passes were less accurate than intended.

Improved ball physics in certain contested shooting and clearance scenarios.

Players could have lost the ball easier than intended while being contested during a Skill Move.

Improved referee logic when making advantage calls in Rush matches, penalty calls in Rush matches, and 11v11 contested offside situations.

In rare scenarios, an incorrect injury animation could have occurred in online matches.

Improved goalkeeper logic in Rush matches when attempting to clear the ball.

Sometimes, a lob pass could have occurred instead of a requested cross in Rush matches.

In rare cases, a buzzer beating goal originating from a corner kick in Rush did not count as part of the scoreline.

Requested Skill Moves were sometimes not performed when requested near the touch line.

Addressed instances of Player Switching not functioning as intended.

Improved substitution logic to better avoid unnecessary CPU AI substitutions early in matches.

Reduced instances of unnecessary suggested early game substitutions.

Ultimate Team

Some Evolution Progression Summary UI elements were misaligned.

Addressed some stability issues that could have occurred when using the Transfer Market through the SBC flow.

Clubs

Rush pre-match team sheets now display player Rank Points and Club Victory Points.

In some cases, it was slightly easier than intended to receive a high match rating in Rush matches.

Career Mode

Player agents were sometimes requesting a lower wage for their client when transferring to a user controlled club.

General, Audio, and Visual

Updated some player portraits, kits, stadium, celebrations, scenes, messages, button callouts, badges, gloves, balls, headbands, banners, flags, boots, tattoos, wardrobes, ad boards, hair, trophies, audio, and commentary.

Addressed instances of placeholder text and incorrect UI elements.

Addressed instances of various stability issues that could have occurred.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the EA Sports FC 25 Title Update 5. We hope the various fixes lead to a more convenient experience for the player. In other news, check out some of our FC 25 guides on how to get XP in Ultimate Team, or learn about all the new Skill Moves.

