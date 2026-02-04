A new Madden 26 Title Update has dropped for the month of February, adding new X-Factor players and more. The update also addresses issues in Gameplay, Franchise, and Presentation. Additionally, the update also added and removed some Superstar X-Factor players. Without further ado, let's dive right into these patch notes.
Madden 26 February Title Update Patch Notes – Full list of Improvements
Gameplay
- Fixed an issue where AI quarterbacks would occasionally run out of bounds despite having scramble lanes available
Franchise
- Fixed an issue where quarterback progression could take an unintended regression hit at the end of a season, primarily impacting younger QBs
Presentation
- Fixed an occasional hitch when viewing Instant Replay on Switch 2
- Resolved an issue where soundtrack music would not resume after completing the Weekly Recap
All New X-Factor & Superstar Players in Madden 26
New X-Factor Players
- Christian Gonzalez | Patriots, CB
- X-Factor: Universal Coverage
- Acrobat
- One Step Ahead
- Short Route KO
- Drake Maye | Patriots, QB
- X-Factor: Pro Reads
- Fearless
- Long Range Deadeye
- Sideline Deadeye
- Matt Stafford | Rams, QB
- X-Factor: Dots
- Lofting Deadeye
- Long Range Deadeye
- No-Look Deadeye
- Set Feet Lead
- Trey McBride | Cardinals, TE
- X-Factor: YAC ’Em Up
- Deep In Elite
- Mid Out Elite
- Short In Elite
New Superstar Players
- Andrew Thomas | Giants, LT
- Pass Protector
- Threat Detector
- Caleb Williams | Bears, QB
- Agile Extender
- Gutsy Scrambler
- Cam Little | Jaguars, K
- Zen Kicker
- Courtland Sutton | Broncos, WR
- Mid Out Elite
- Short Out Elite
- Dion Dawkins | Bills, LT
- Fool Me Once
- Run Protector
- George Pickens | Cowboys, WR
- Acrobat
- Deep Elite
- Mid Out Elite
- Jaycee Horn | Panthers, CB
- Acrobat
- Mid Route KO
- Ryan Kelly | Vikings, C
- Matador
- Tear Proof
- Zach Allen | Broncos, DT
- El Toro
- Interior Threat
The following players are no longer designated as X-Factors:
- Dexter Lawrence | Giants, DT
- Jayden Daniels | Commanders, QB
- Joe Mixon | Texans, HB
- Sauce Gardner | Colts, CB
The following players are no longer designated as Superstars:
- Aaron Jones | Vikings, HB
- Andrew Van Ginkel | Vikings, OLB
- Brandon Scherff | Retired, RG
- C.J. Stroud | Texans, QB
- Chris Godwin | Buccaneers, WR
- Jake Ferguson | Cowboys, TE
- Justin Simmons | Free Agent, S
- Kenny Clark | Cowboys, DT
- Ladd McConkey | Chargers, WR
- L’Jarius Sneed | Titans, CB
Overall, that includes everything we know about the Madden 26 February Title Update Patch Notes. Furthermore, feel free to check out some of our Madden 26 guides on passing, catching and kicking the ball.
