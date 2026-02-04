A new Madden 26 Title Update has dropped for the month of February, adding new X-Factor players and more. The update also addresses issues in Gameplay, Franchise, and Presentation. Additionally, the update also added and removed some Superstar X-Factor players. Without further ado, let's dive right into these patch notes.

Madden 26 February Title Update Patch Notes – Full list of Improvements

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where AI quarterbacks would occasionally run out of bounds despite having scramble lanes available

Franchise

Fixed an issue where quarterback progression could take an unintended regression hit at the end of a season, primarily impacting younger QBs

Presentation

Fixed an occasional hitch when viewing Instant Replay on Switch 2

Resolved an issue where soundtrack music would not resume after completing the Weekly Recap

All New X-Factor & Superstar Players in Madden 26

New X-Factor Players

Christian Gonzalez | Patriots, CB X-Factor: Universal Coverage Acrobat One Step Ahead Short Route KO

Drake Maye | Patriots, QB X-Factor: Pro Reads Fearless Long Range Deadeye Sideline Deadeye

Matt Stafford | Rams, QB X-Factor: Dots Lofting Deadeye Long Range Deadeye No-Look Deadeye Set Feet Lead

Trey McBride | Cardinals, TE X-Factor: YAC ’Em Up Deep In Elite Mid Out Elite Short In Elite



Article Continues Below

New Superstar Players

Andrew Thomas | Giants, LT Pass Protector Threat Detector

Caleb Williams | Bears, QB Agile Extender Gutsy Scrambler

Cam Little | Jaguars, K Zen Kicker

Courtland Sutton | Broncos, WR Mid Out Elite Short Out Elite

Dion Dawkins | Bills, LT Fool Me Once Run Protector

George Pickens | Cowboys, WR Acrobat Deep Elite Mid Out Elite

Jaycee Horn | Panthers, CB Acrobat Mid Route KO

Ryan Kelly | Vikings, C Matador Tear Proof

Zach Allen | Broncos, DT El Toro Interior Threat



The following players are no longer designated as X-Factors:

Dexter Lawrence | Giants, DT

Jayden Daniels | Commanders, QB

Joe Mixon | Texans, HB

Sauce Gardner | Colts, CB

The following players are no longer designated as Superstars:

Aaron Jones | Vikings, HB

Andrew Van Ginkel | Vikings, OLB

Brandon Scherff | Retired, RG

C.J. Stroud | Texans, QB

Chris Godwin | Buccaneers, WR

Jake Ferguson | Cowboys, TE

Justin Simmons | Free Agent, S

Kenny Clark | Cowboys, DT

Ladd McConkey | Chargers, WR

L’Jarius Sneed | Titans, CB

Overall, that includes everything we know about the Madden 26 February Title Update Patch Notes. Furthermore, feel free to check out some of our Madden 26 guides on passing, catching and kicking the ball.

Lastly, for more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our very own gaming newsletter for more weekly info.