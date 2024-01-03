FC Barcelona has received a strong recommendation from Pedri to secure the services of Manchester City's sensation, Erling Haaland

FC Barcelona has received a strong recommendation from their star player Pedri to secure the services of Manchester City‘s goal-scoring sensation, Erling Haaland, reported by GOAL. Pedri sees Haaland as the perfect long-term replacement for the aging Robert Lewandowski, who, at 35, is approaching the twilight of his career.

Lewandowski's current campaign has seen him contribute nine goals in 21 appearances, but the declining returns suggest a need for Barcelona to plan for the future. Anticipating the eventual retirement of the Polish striker, Pedri identified Haaland as the ideal successor, praising the City striker as a “cyborg” with a prolific goal-scoring record.

Speaking on a Twitch stream with Ibai Llanos, Pedri expressed his admiration for Haaland, stating, “He is a cyborg and scores a lot of goals. Lewandowski is not going to last until he is 60.” Haaland's impressive record includes 71 goals and 14 assists in 75 appearances across all competitions for City. He played a pivotal role in City's historic treble during the 2022-23 season.

However, Haaland is currently sidelined due to a stress fracture in his foot, causing him to miss the FIFA Club World Cup and City's recent Premier League fixtures. Despite his absence, Pedri views Haaland as the prime candidate to bolster Barcelona's attacking force in the future.

Barcelona has already taken steps toward building for the future with the signing of Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense in a €35 million deal. Roque, who will wear the No. 19 shirt, follows in the footsteps of Lionel Messi. Pedri, currently recovering from injury, is expected to return to action after the Spanish Super Cup in January against Real Betis in La Liga.

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland's absence will be felt by City when they face Huddersfield in an FA Cup third-round clash, with no confirmed timeline for his return to the pitch. FC Barcelona fans will be eager to see if the club heeds Pedri's advice and secures Haaland as the potential successor to the legendary Robert Lewandowski.