The 2024 MLB season is officially underway and the smell of early-Spring baseball encapsulates ballparks all across the nation. It also means that baseball's reigning 'Cleat King' Fernando Tatis Jr. is back in action, starting the year off hot with a cleated pair of Stephen Curry's sneakers, customized by the greatest shooter himself.
The San Diego Padres are currently visiting the San Francisco Giants for a three-game series and Fernando Tatis Jr. decided to pay his respects to a bay-area legend in Steph Curry by wearing a cleated version of his Under Armour Curry 4, released back in 2017. Since Tatis Jr. was in the area and clearly a fan, he had Curry customize the shoes himself with Sharpie, writing “I can do all things…” as he does for his sneakers on the court.
Certified baller 🔥@tatis_jr rockin’ some custom Steph Curry’s personalized by @StephenCurry30 himself. pic.twitter.com/m3OIgFCLry
— San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 5, 2024
Fernando Tatis Jr. is wearing Steph Curry basketball shoes that have been turned into baseball cleats 👀@tatis_jr | @StephenCurry30 | @UnderArmour pic.twitter.com/aeSTXBPGCi
— The Athletic MLB (@TheAthleticMLB) April 5, 2024
The Padres dropped the game 2-3 to the Giants, but Tatis Jr. managed to bring in a run during his four plate appearances. Still, he once again had the best footwear on the diamond and it's only a taste of what we could see in the future. Since his partnership with Adidas ended in 2022, Tatis Jr. has been free to wear any brand he wants to promote and clearly he's been favoring the actual sneakers stocked in his collection.
However, Tatis Jr. takes things a step further a goes out of his way to have his favorite sneakers turned into cleats. Last season, Tatis Jr. boasted one of the craziest rotations of Air Jordan 1 sneaker-cleats we've ever seen, diving into the Travis Scott collection and even having custom pairs made. At one point, he wore a $2,000 pair of custom Dior Jordan 1 cleats in a game.
Fernando Tatis Jr. with the custom Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1-inspired cleats 🔥🌵 @trvisXX pic.twitter.com/OvZB5Rlnfv
— Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) April 22, 2023
There have been rumors swirling of Fernando Tatis Jr. possibly signing with Jordan Brand in the future due to his favoritism towards their sneakers for cleats, but clearly he's still having fun being a free agent an expanding his roster to Under Armour silhouettes as well. Could we see a LeBron cleat next time he's playing in L.A.? Perhaps an upcoming Kobe-inspired cleat?
