The Indiana Fever are on the rise thanks to their young core of players. Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark are the backbone of the Fever and provide a good foundation for the team to build on. Boston recently shared her ambition to participate in the 2028 Olympic games.

Aliyah Boston posted on her Instagram Reels about the possibility of going to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The post featured an image of Boston sitting on a WNBA sideline looking focused with text over the image. “Let me hear it: are you going to the Olympics?” Boston added her own text onto the image, stating “That's the goal for 2028!! Whatever God has for me will happen.”

Boston has a solid shot at making the Team USA roster in 2028.

CBS Sports recently took a first look at what USA Basketball's roster might look like in 2028. It should be no surprise that Caitlin Clark was dubbed a “guaranteed replacement.” They viewed Clark as the direct replacement for Diana Taurasi. It also listed Brittney Griner, Alyssa Thomas, and Chelsea Gray as “aging vets” who could be replaced by younger talent.

Fever star Aliyah Boston headlined a list of “potential replacements.” Other replacements include Shakira Austin, Cameron Brink, Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese, and others.

The future is incredibly bright for USA Basketball. The women's team will enter the 2028 Olympics defending a 61-game winning streak that includes eight consecutive gold medals.

Fever rookie Caitlin Clark addresses Olympics snub, WNBA All-Star break

Caitlin Clark has been enjoying her WNBA All-Star break.

Clark did not have much break before coming into the WNBA. In fact, she practically went from the March Madness tournament right into WNBA Draft prep, then shortly into the WNBA preseason and regular season. She is well overdue for a rest.

She is taking advantage of the opportunity to rest. Clark has been cheering on Team USA from home.

“Honestly, I've watched, and I just love international basketball. I think it's so different. You also watch the men; it's very different from how the NBA is played; it's a little different from the WNBA,” Clark said. “Obviously, the international game is a lot different than college, which I just came from. So, I think, in time, it gives you something to work for. Obviously, it's a tough turnaround. I only played ten games in the WNBA before they picked the roster. That team is just so talented.”

Clark is optimistic about the future of Team USA.

“I think that the USA, on the women's side, is just so dominant, and they play tomorrow for the gold medal. And I really don't see them having any trouble winning. I think it shows how advanced our country is in women's basketball. I think it should show people how talented we are and how fun it is to watch. But it's definitely something for me to work for in 2028, and it's in LA. So, that would be a fun first opportunity for myself.”

We can't wait to see Clark, hopefully joined by Fever teammate Aliyah Boston, participate at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.