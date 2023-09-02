The Indiana Fever's roller coaster season came to an end this week when they were eliminated from playoff contention. They still have four games left to play but they have to wait until next season to make the playoffs. At 11-25, the Fever's record isn't quite what it appears to be. They were in a lot of close games this season, games that were winnable. That showed tremendous growth for a young team. The main story of the season for the Fever has been rookie sensation Aliyah Boston. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft, Boston is the frontrunner for the WNBA Rookie of the Year Award. On Friday against the Dallas Wings, Boston cemented herself in league history with becoming only the fifth rookie to put up a statline of at least 25 points, ten rebounds and five assists as per ESPN Stats & Info.

https://x.com/espnstatsinfo/status/1697780160022396994?s=61&t=TZ_l9NemhwIAfOmcns4-kw

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Against the Wings, Aliyah Boston finished with 27 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for the Fever. She joined Candace Parker, Diana Taurasi, A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart as the only other players who have put up a statline like that as WNBA rookies. Boston is certainly on the right track to be mentioned in the same breath as those players.

Boston was named to the All-Star team this year becoming the first rookie since Shoni Schimmel in 2014 to be selected as a starter. She's been averaging 14.5 points per game, 8.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.4 blocked shots with splits of 58.9 percent shooting from the field, 57.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 76.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.