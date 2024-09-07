Caitlin Clark continues to rack up the records and make history in her first WNBA season. Shortly after setting the Indiana Fever franchise record for three-pointers in a single season, she broke another record previously held by one of the legends of the league. On Friday, Clark passed Sabrina Ionescu and Diana Taurasi for the most games with 25 points, five rebounds and five assists in a single season, according to StatMamba.

Clark's latest record is a tribute to her versatility, highlighting her ability to be an elite scorer, a great positional rebounder and arguably already the best passer in the WNBA. This latest piece of Clark history adds onto all of the other records she's broken this season, including the rookie assist record, the rookie three-pointers made record, and the record for double-doubles by a guard.

The bad news for the Fever is that their incredible momentum as a team was somewhat halted on Friday night by a strong opponent. The Minnesota Lynx knocked off Clark and company 99-88 in Indiana in a potential first round preview. Clark finished with 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in the loss. Napheesa Collier led the Lynx with 26 points and 10 boards.

The loss stops a five game Fever winning streak, and is ironically the team's first loss since they fell to the Lynx back on Aug. 24. However, Indiana still has a lot of momentum and has won seven of their nine games since the season resumed after the Olympics.

Crucially, the win brought the Lynx up to the No. 2 seed while Indiana stayed at No. 6 with the loss. This would allow the Fever to avoid Minnesota until potentially the second round, which would appear to be the preference after dropping two straight to Collier and company in the last few weeks. Regardless of the result, Clark's performance in taking another record for herself further proves that she is on a path to greatness.