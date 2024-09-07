Caitlin Clark's rookie season has been filled with awards and records, and she broke another one on Friday night. During the Fever's game against the Minnesota Lynx, Clark set the Indiana franchise record for most three-pointers in a season by knocking down her 103rd triple of the year in the first quarter.

Clark has been lighting up the WNBA as a scorer and a passer in her rookie season, already setting the WNBA rookie assist record, the rookie three-point record and the record for double-doubles by a guard. Now, she has added the Fever single-season three-point record to the list.

Clark has continued to get better throughout her rookie season and has already established herself as one of the top sharpshooters in the league as a rookie. Coming into Friday's game, Clark was shooting 34% on almost nine three-point attempts per game, with many of them coming on difficult off-the-dribble attempts.

The former Iowa star has improved a ton throughout her rookie season both as a scorer and a passer on her way to all of these historic marks, transforming the Fever offense into a juggernaut along the way. At this point, they are a team that could be dangerous in the first round of the playoffs.

How Caitlin Clark has already become one of the WNBA's top guards

Caitlin Clark is already one of the elite offensive engines in the WNBA, a rare quality for a guard especially early in her career. Early in the season, she struggled a bit to find her footing. Now, she routinely orchestrates one of the league's top scoring attacks.

Back in May, Clark wasn't really playing at her usual pace. The Fever played fairly slowly, and Clark struggled a lot with her decision making and her turnovers. Later in the season, the Fever are playing so much faster, which allows Clark to create a ton of easy looks for herself and her teammates like we saw at Iowa.

Clark has gotten more aggressive as a scorer, picking her spots from all three levels and attacking advantageous matchups when she gets them. However, her scoring isn't what sets her apart. The WNBA has a lot of great scorers in the backcourt, but Clark's passing puts her on another level.

The Fever get so many easy baskets and open shots every game because of Clark's ability to make any pass from any spot on the court, one-handed or two-handed. Her highlight reel of assists this season may be even longer than her highlight reel of deep threes.

Clark has been a quick learner in her rookie season, leading the Fever to the playoffs, and she may have an All-WNBA honor in her future to cap it off.