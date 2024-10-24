Basketball never stops and the best players are always in the lab working on the next new highlight. Some of the associated hype videos are more serious than others. For example, Iowa women's basketball and history-making Indiana Fever All-Star Caitlin Clark made an eye-opening claim in a new video that will leave WNBA rivals trembling in fear.

“I feel like I'm just scratching the surface,” Clark shared. “I just feel like there are so many areas that I want to improve in and continue to get in the gym. I work on that every single day.”

The video started by showing Clark going left but finishing a floater off the glass with the right hand. Next up for the Fever star was a right-to-left dribble stepback three-pointer from the left wing followed by another floater from the opposite side. There was a lot of dribbling and even more smiling during the social media post.

Clark led the league in assists (337) and three-pointers (122) while coming in second for minutes per game and free throw percentage (90.6). She was seventh overall in scoring. The 22-year-old attention magnet is not the only person smiling about all of the achievements this season. The WNBA Rookie of the Year has become a cash machine for the 25-year-old league.

WNBA, Fever cashing in on Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark is a global name and the WNBA is one of the biggest beneficiaries. The Fever All-Star was named the fourth-most marketable athlete in the world by London's SportsPro publication. Nike is paying out almost $30 million over the next eight years to keep Clark decked out in swoosh gear.

She averaged 19.2 points, a WNBA-best 8.4 assists, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in 35.4 minutes per game with the Fever. Now the WNBA is facing competition for Clark's services. A new three-on-three league that will tip off this January in Miami is willing to offer big money for the household name.

It seems Clark is just starting to scratch the surface of not only her talents but also her future income potential.