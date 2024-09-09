The National Football League is, has been, and will continue to be the King of professional sports in the United States of America, but without question, there is a new Queen, and her name is Caitlin Clark.

Ever since Caitlin Clark was making history and setting records — on-court and viewership — while at the University of Iowa, she's firmly established herself not only as the biggest draw in collegiate sports or women's sports, but ALL of sports. And now that Clark has taken her talents to the WNBA, it's the Indiana Fever who have become one of the must-see teams in professional sports.

Need proof? ClutchPoints' X account has got ya covered:

The fact that Caitlin Clark and the Fever have driven WNBA viewership to new heights in such short time is a testament not only to the growth of the sport as a whole, and just how groundbreaking of a player and presence she has become. In addition to already becoming the biggest box office draw in league history, Clark has all but wrapped up the Rookie of the Year Award while leading the Fever to the Playoffs for the first time since 2016.

WNBA Playoffs primed for big Caitlin Clark bump

The last time the Indiana Fever made a postseason appearance, Caitlin Clark was a 14-year-old dreaming of playing on this stage while growing up in Des Moines, Iowa. Even in her biggest, boldest dreams, she probably never saw a rise to stardom like this coming.

At the present moment, Clark and the Fever are the 6th seed in the WNBA Playoffs, but could potentially climb as high as the 4th seed depending on how things shake out over the course of the final week and a half of the regular season.

The most-watched game in WNBA history was a matchup between the Los Angeles Sparks and New York Liberty on the opening night of the league. Over 5 million viewers tuned in to see the league's first game.

That number will be tough to beat, as the most-watched game this season has drawn about half as many viewers. But given how many fans tuned in to see Clark and the Hawkeyes play in the NCAA Tournament Final — over 18 million — it seems like a given that in time, this will be yet another record that belongs to Caitlin Clark.