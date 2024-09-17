A lot of great things have happened in Caitlin Clark's life since she left the Iowa basketball program and joined the Indiana Fever. Her rivalry with Angel Reese stuck around and she broke big records along with making the All-Star team en route to surely winning the WNBA Rookie of the Year award. However, it's no longer the Chicago Sky standout that she is battling. Narratives are her biggest enemy at the moment and one of them was even hurled by Sheryl Swoopes.

The former WNBA Most Valuable Player noted that Caitlin Clark has done a lot for the game from her stint with the Iowa basketball program to the Fever. However, Sheryl Swoopes posits that the rookie is far from being a dominant force in the league.

“Those are hell of numbers but, to me, that's not dominating,” Swoopes said via Gil's Arena.

Sheryl Swoopes' narrative history with the Fever rookie

This is not the first time that Clark got a truth bomb dropped on her from Swoopes. In fact, the star out of the Fever system was predicted to not be able to translate whatever she was doing from the Iowa basketball program to the WNBA. Swoopes had this statement to say back in February and it also applied to Sky rookie Angel Reese.

“People look at new players coming in, whether that's out of college or players who've been overseas. They look at that and say, ‘You're trying to come take my job. Nah, it's not going to be that easy.' Will Caitlin Clark be a good pro? Absolutely. Will Caitlin Clark come into the WNBA and do what she is doing right now immediately? Absolutely not. It's not going to happen,” she declared.

As of the moment, A'ja Wilson is widely regarded as the most dominant force in the league. The Las Vegas Aces star will surely win the MVP award. However, the Fever star is largely second on everyone's ballot despite there being a large margin between the two.