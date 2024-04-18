Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark is reportedly on the verge of a massive shoe deal with Nike that would include her own signature shoe, per Shams Charania of The Athletic:
“Breaking: Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark – the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft – is nearing a lucrative, eight-figure endorsement deal with Nike, per industry sources. Clark is set to receive her own signature Nike shoe.”
Clark’s previous deal with Nike ended after the conclusion of the recently finished college basketball season, which allowed her to hit the market right as her popularity has hit it's zenith. Clark also reportedly had offers from Adidas and Under Armour.
The newest member of the Fever already has endorsement deals with Gatorade, State Farm and Panini.
Clark was selected by the Fever with the top overall pick in the WNBA Draft on Monday.
The transition from college to professional play is a significant leap. For Caitlin Clark, being the Fever's No. 1 draft pick carries high expectations and the promise of a generational talent set to make her mark on the WNBA. Clark brings a game-changing presence to the court.
The Fever's selection of Clark isn't just a nod to her potential; it is an acknowledgment of her impact. Her arrival has already sparked an uptick in interest and ticket sales for Indiana. With a skill set that includes scoring from anywhere on the floor, Clark is poised to become a central figure in the Fever's strategy. Her past success, partnered with the Fever's vision and last year’s first-round pick, Aliyah Boston, could herald a new era for the team.
How Caitlin Clark ended up a star with the Fever
Clark attended Dowling Catholic High School where she became a standout player. She averaged over 15 points per game as a freshman and quickly became a local sensation. By her sophomore year, she was averaging 27.1 points per game.
Her high school career was marked with several awards, including multiple Class 5A All-State honors and being named Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year twice.
Choosing to stay close to home, Clark attended the University of Iowa, where she left a lasting legacy on the Hawkeyes program. Over her four-year tenure, she started in all 139 games she played.
Her freshman year saw her lead NCAA Division I in scoring at 26.6 points per game – a figure she would go on to surpass in the following years – culminating in a staggering 31.6 points per game during her senior year.
Averaging 8.9 assists per game in her final season, Clark was not just a scorer but a floor general, setting her teammates up with impressive precision. Her rebounding skills, with a 7.4 per game in her senior season, rounded out her all-around game.
Clark also smashed multiple records, passing Pete Maravich’s scoring record to become the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer, and was also named a two-time national player of the year.