After Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark was sent packing by the Connecticut Sun in Game 2, ESPN co-host Chiney Ogwumike dropped quite the comparison for Clark's impact.

“The only other athletes that I can see recently – the past generation to have moved the needle like this, maybe Serena Williams… Simone Biles,” Ogwumike said on ESPN. “Now the difference is: Caitlin has yet to win.”

Regardless of winning, she had as historic of a rookie season as it gets. Clark had 12 double-doubles, the most by a guard in WNBA history. She also broke the single-season assist record, led the WNBA in three-pointers made, and the most points by a rookie.

After a slow start to the season, Clark ended up averaging 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 8.4 assists. She also placed fourth in MVP voting, ahead of Chiney's sister, Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike. The Fever went on a hot streak following the all-star break. They went a combined 9-5, including winning five games in August.

Clark shined brightly too, averaging 23.3 points in the final 14 games. Her poise, patience, and playing at her pace proved to be so decisive for the Fever. The month-long break was crucial, as they secured the No. 6 seed.

Can Fever guard Caitlin Clark be on the same level as Serena Williams?

Williams proved to be one of the best, if not the best at her sport. She was ranked world No. 1 in singles by the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) for 319 weeks. Williams also had a joint record of 186 consecutive weeks in the spot and finished as the year-end No. 1 five times. She also won 23 Grand Slam women's singles titles.

While she was ranked No.304, she upset No.7 Mary Pierce and No.4 Monica Seles. Those were her first career wins over top 10 players. Also, Williams became the lowest-ranked player in the Open Era to defeat two top-10 opponents in one tournament. Although she lost in the semifinals to No.5 Lindsay Davenport, the potential was there. The sport was forever changed, and her magnitude shook the entire sports world.

In this case, Clark broke all sorts of records but fell short in the WNBA Playoffs. Even though their careers are not the same at all, they both brought skill, dominance, and attention to their respective sports. Williams is regarded as one of the best tennis players to ever grace the sport. Clark can enter her name into the conversation if she continues to dominate, and secure championships for the Fever.