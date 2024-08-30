The Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky have squared off against each other three times so far this season with the Fever winning two of those games. Both teams are set to face off for the fourth and final time this year on Friday in what will be a matchup of two WNBA Rookie of the Year candidates in Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

The Fever come into their matchup against the Sky with good news, they have a clean injury report as per ClutchPoints own Matthew Byrne.

During the Fever's win against the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday, they were without starting small forward Katie Lou Samuelson who was ruled out due to personal reasons. She is evidently expected back against the Sky as she no longer appears on the status report. Lexie Hull started in place of Samuelson on Wednesday.

Before that, Samuelson was unable to finish the Fever's game against the Atlanta Dream on Monday as she was not feeling well.

As for the Sky's side of things, Chennedy Carter is listed as questionable as per Annie Costabile of The Chicago Sun-Times.

One of the key differences for the Fever heading into Friday's game is the availability of Temi Fagbenle. Fagbenle did not appear in any of the three previous games against the Sky this season. She had been recovering from a foot injury at the time.

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark are the leading ROY contenders



While Reese and Clark play different positions and different roles on the Sky and Fever respectively, it’s inevitable that Friday’s game will be billed as a matchup between the two.

They don’t necessarily have a rivalry but fans and media have played into the narrative going back to their college days. They played against each other three times when Reese was still at Maryland but the narrative didn’t really gain steam until the 2023 NCAA national championship game when Reese and LSU defeated Clark and Iowa.

That narrative continued into the 2024 season when Iowa knocked off LSU in the Elite Eight. So it was not surprising that it would follow them into the WNBA. And as fate would have it, both players are the leading contenders for the WNBA’s Rookie of the Year Award.

Both have set multiple records this season and both were named to the WNBA All-Star team. They played key roles as Team WNBA defeated Team USA. Reese finished with a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds while Clark dished out ten assists.