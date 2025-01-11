As Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has ended her rookie year, she looks to elevate as a player in the WNBA with help from the team to become a contender. There have been rumors involving Satou Sabally since she has departed the Dallas Wings as her comments about Clark have gone viral.

She was speaking to Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George on his podcast where the topic was on the WNBA at large and how Clark has impacted the popularity. Sabally would speak about how Clark is the “face” of the league and while that is good, she would express that “there's just so much more” to the rest of the association.

“I think the WNBA narrative right now is Caitlin Clark, and I think that's a good narrative, but it's also not the only narrative,” Sabally said seven months ago. “Caitlin is an amazing generational talent, and she's going to do amazing things. You're the number one pick. People are gonna go after you, whether it's for the right or wrong reasons because they see greatness in you. And what the WNBA is is measuring one type of greatness against the other greatness. There's just so much more to the WNBA than Caitlin, but Caitlin is the face right now, and that's also good.”

The Wings star would speak highly of Clark after saying that her influence has led to beneficial results for the WNBA as more people have been watching women's basketball.

Satou Sabally on how the WNBA has been impacted by Caitlin Clark

She would also say to George on his podcast “Now we need to get other women on board to get paid.”

“She's selling out gyms. Why would you hate against that?” Sabally said. “We benefited from that, because now we have all our fans there, and they're excited, and you have new people coming into a market. She is her own economy, and that is amazing and she's being paid her worth. And now we need to get other women on board to get paid. They're worth it because she's the reflection of what should happen.”

As Clark looks to get better, she could see Sabally as a future teammate which would be a huge addition to Indiana as “For The Win” theorized it happening and what it would take for it to happen.

“Fever fans have been theorizing about a Satou Sabally pairing with the franchise for months, practically manifesting this day to fruition,” Meghan L. Hall wrote. “However, Indiana has a few things that could make this move interesting.”

“The team has made it clear that its top priority is keeping Kelsey Mitchell (also a free agent),” Hall continued. “If they keep Mitchell, the focus becomes what to do with NaLyssa Smith. Smith was in and out of the starting lineup last season but was productive on the court. However, if Smith’s time in Indy is done, the team could trade her and insert Satou into that role.”

The Fever finished with a 20-20 record, sixth in the entire league last season.