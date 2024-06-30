Setting records is nothing new for Indiana Fever rookie sensation Caitlin Clark. And on Sunday afternoon, in front of the largest WNBA crowd in the city of Phoenix since the league's inaugural season back in 1997, Clark made even more history as she surpassed Julie Allemand's Indiana Fever rookie record for most assists in a single season.

Caitlin Clark set the record with a crisp pick-and-roll bounce pass to Aliyah Boston, her third assist of the game, in the 1st half of the Fever's come-from-behind win against the Phoenix Mercury. With 12 dimes against the Mercury, Clark is up to 138 assists for the season, which puts her on pace for 276 assists in her rookie season, a total that would put her 5th on the WNBA's single-season assist list. Alyssa Thomas (316), Courtney Vandersloot (314) and Chelsea Gray (291) notched three of the top four single season assist totals in WNBA history last year.

Obviously much has been made about Caitlin Clark's generational scoring ability, and for good reason. She is the NCAA's all-time leading scorer and three-point shooter, setting viewership records in the process as she marched toward a total of 3,951 points at Iowa. But people have seemingly ignored the fact that Clark is also 2nd in women's college basketball history in total assists. Clark led the Big Ten in assists in all four seasons she spent at Iowa, and was only 22 helpers shy of breaking the record that Andrea Nagy set for Florida International back in 1995.

Caitlin Clark, Fever win highly anticipated showdown with Diana Taurasi, Mercury

Every game that Caitlin Clark has played in the WNBA thus far could be considered “Must-See-TV,” but Sunday's matchup with the Phoenix Mercury carried just a little bit extra weight. While Clark and Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese could be considered the W's Bird and Magic, a matchup versus Diana Taurasi was like if LeBron James and Michael Jordan ever faced off in an NBA game. The greatest of one generation versus the greatest of the next generation. And don't forget, before Clark made her WNBA debut, Taurasi made waves when she claimed Clark wouldn't come to the WNBA and dominate right away, and then she doubled-down, calling out the “sensitive fans” who had a problem with her speaking her mind.

But in their first meeting, Caitlin Clark more than proved she belonged.

Clark finished with 15 points, 9 rebounds and 12 assists, just one board shy of becoming the first rookie in league history to record a triple-double. Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever with with 17 and 16 points respectively, and NaLyssa Smith recorded 12 points and a season-high 15 rebounds. Taurasi, the WNBA's all-time leading scorer, finished with 19 points in the 88-82 loss. In her eighth game of the season, veteran center Brittney Griner led all scorers with 24 points.

The Fever and Mercury will play twice more this season, with both meetings taking place in Indiana. On July 12th, Phoenix will make the trip up to Indianapolis, and then the two teams will play again in the Hoosier State on August 16th after the WNBA returns from their Summer Olympics break.