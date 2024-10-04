ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The WNBA exploded in popularity this season thanks largely to Caitlin Clark entering the league, but the other rookies also helped prop up the league, with Angel Reese being the other part of that. Clark was the headliner and won the Rookie of the Year Award.

The WNBA has talented players all over the place, and the best player in the league is A'ja Wilson for the Las Vegas Aces. She has been nothing short of dominant during her time in the league. She was the WNBA MVP, an All-Star, and the overall scoring champion for the league this season.

The league's explosion in popularity is good for everyone, and with another big crop of rookies coming into the season before next year, expect more growth for the league.

Here are the WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Wilson is currently the face of the league, but Clark is the newest sensation and a phenomenon who has shown that she is not going anywhere. Clark can compete with the best players in this league and then some. Expect a great season in 2025.

A'ja Wilson is the best player in the WNBA, and it might not be that close. This past season, she led the entire league in scoring at 26.9 points per game and was the most recent MVP. She averaged 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.6 blocks, and 1.8 steals per game. She also averaged 51.8% from the field and 84.4% from the free-throw line. The best way to describe her career has been dominant. She's a two-time WNBA Champion, three-time MVP, two-time Defensive Player of the Year, and a six-time All-Star. Wilson is the face of the league, so these odds of having her as the top choice make a lot of sense. Her combination of offense and defense makes her almost unstoppable.

Caitlin Clark is the biggest reason the WNBA experienced a massive boost in popularity this past season. She is a phenom on her own. She came in with an extremely exciting style of play. She has no fear of shooting and will shoot the ball from any spot on the basketball court. She does her best to get other players involved as much as possible. She averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. She also averaged 41.7% from the field, 34.4% from behind the arc, and 90.6% from the free throw line. The Fever had a rough start to the season, but they rebounded and, thanks largely because of her play, managed to get into the playoffs. She will only get better with time in the league, so these odds make a lot of sense.