After a frustrating game on Friday, Chicago Sky forward Diamond DeShields received some love from WNBA legend, Sheryl Swoopes. She tweeted some encouragement to DeShields after the Sky lost 100-81 to the Indiana Fever.

DeShields had a rough showing, posting six points, two rebounds, one assist and five personal fouls in 12 minutes of action. The last of which, had the W twitter in a frenzy. Clark had herself a game, posting 31 points and 12 assists in the dismantling of the Sky. Throughout the game, she talked trash with Sky players and their fans. This isn't anything new for Clark, as this stems back to her college days at Iowa.

DeShields fouled Clark at half court, while the Fever were in transition. That foul was upgraded to a Flagrant 1, and it was a clear frustration foul. It sparked plenty of backlash directed at DeShields, with many accusing her of being a dirty player. Amid the hate, Swoopes came in to defend her.

“[Diamond DeShields] head up kid! Hate will not win!! You are covered and ain't nothing these evil people can do about that. All love for you!” Swoopes said.

While Clark showed her continued dominance, the 2024 WNBA season hasn't been the best for DeShields. She's averaging career-lows in points, minutes and almost every other statistical category.

What adversity has Sky's Diamond DeShields faced?

DeShields has faced quite the adversity since entering the league. After an All-Star season in 2019 with the Sky, the following year presented an unfortunate series of events. An MRI found a tumor in her spinal, which required surgery. DeShields had a successful operation, but had tremors and involuntary muscle contractions as a result. Still, she persevered and played a pivotal part in her first WNBA championship.

The Tennessee standout averaged 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 2021. She started 22 of 32 regular season games. Even with a championship to her resume, she was abruptly traded to the Phoenix Mercury the following year. DeShields continued her solid play, averaging 13.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists while starting in 19 of 30 games.

DeShields ended up sitting out the 2023 season due to a knee injury. However, she came back in 2024 and has played in 28 of 31 games. Also, she's started in 10 of those. Although the statistics aren't what they once were, there's a different approach. DeShields told the Chicago Tribune that she's more cerebral and thoughtful in her mentality to the game. Despite the rough performance from the 2018 third overall pick, it's only one game. The Sky are still in the hunt for the final WNBA playoff spot, with the Atlanta Dream and Dallas Wings approaching close behind.