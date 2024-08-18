The Indianapolis Colts took the field last night in a preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals. This was the team's second preseason game of the year, meaning the regular season is inching closer and closer. Colts fans were going nuts all night long, but not for the reason you might expect.

Fans were going crazy inside of Lucas Oil Stadium, but not just for the Colts. Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark was also in attendance for the preseason game.

Clark has quickly become one of the most popular current athletes in Indianapolis. The rookie All-Star put the Indiana Fever back on the map in the WNBA after they selected her with the first overall pick in the draft. Now Clark is smashing records left and right and even earned an appearance at the WNBA All-Star game last month.

Clark also has the Fever on a trajectory to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

The Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark will host the Seattle Storm later today at 3:30PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

NFL preseason recap: Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts

So what happened in the actual Colts game?

Indianapolis won 21-13 over Arizona in a game that came down to the fourth quarter.

The Colts showed off their potent rushing offense in the victory. Indianapolis had 166 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns in the contest. They were consistently able to move the ball on the ground with backups like Zavier Scott and Tyler Goodson. Even QB Jason Bean got in on the action with four rushes for 14 yards and a touchdown.

Head coach Shane Steichen liked what he saw from the team's offense.

“I think we went for what, 166 on the ground, with all those guys that were battling, scratching and clawing, which was good to see,” Steichen said via ESPN. “This game was an opportunity for our assistant coaches, too. A lot of guys called the game throughout on both sides of the ball and it was fun to listen to everyone call it.”

Colts backup QBs Sam Ehlinger and Kedon Slovis both showed that they belong in the conversation for the QB3 job behind Richardson and Flacco.

However, Steichen has been noncommittal about how many QBs he will roster on the Colts final roster.

“We'll see,” Steichen said when asked if he'd start the season with three quarterbacks. “I think it's going to come down at the end of roster and how we're looking at it.”

Either way, there was plenty to cheer about in Lucas Oil Stadium last night. We hope that it continues into the regular season.